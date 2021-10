Three-time world speed skater champion Elise Christie has said she was raped at the age of 19 in 2010 in Nottingham, England but did not report the incident to the police. The British skater, 31, told the Telegraph she was on a night out after returning from the 2010 Vancouver Winter Games when her drink was spiked with a date rape drug before her attacker took her back to his house.

