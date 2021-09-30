Kim Jong Un Dismisses U.S. Offer for Talks as Effort for Nation to Hide Its 'Hostile Acts'

North and South Korea restored their cross-border hotline on Monday, a step that Seoul said could help improve relations after Pyongyang sparked global concern with a string of missile tests in recent weeks. The two sides resumed communications with officials exchanging their first phone call since August, days after the UN Security Council held an emergency meeting over the North Korean missile tests. The two Koreas had signalled a surprise thaw in relations in late July by announcing the resumption of cross-border communications -- severed more than a year earlier -- but the detente was short-lived, as Pyongyang stopped answering calls just two weeks later. Seoul's unification ministry confirmed the phone call on Monday morning between officials from the two rivals.

WORLD ・ 10 HOURS AGO