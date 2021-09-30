CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kim Jong Un Dismisses U.S. Offer for Talks as Effort for Nation to Hide Its 'Hostile Acts'

By Lauren Giella
Newsweek
Newsweek
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

"The U.S. remains utterly unchanged in posing military threats and pursuing hostile policy," Kim said, "but employs more cunning ways and methods in doing so."

www.newsweek.com

