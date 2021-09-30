CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Plainview, NY

LI teacher Tiffany Seely stays alive on 'Survivor'

By Frank Lovece
Newsday
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePlainview middle school teacher Tiffany Seely survived again on this week's "Survivor 41," despite being at the center of a dramatic arc. After performing poorly on a balance-beam challenge, and taking blame for her Yase tribe's loss in that, she appeared to solidify her alliance with teammates Evvie Jagoda and Liana Wallace. The three women planned to eliminate teammate David Voce, though there was uncertainly whether fellow teammate Xander Hastings might be more a threat. In the end, Voce was voted off the island. Meanwhile, Glen Head college student Samaera Hirsch, aka CGI avatar Misty Rose, did not perform on Wednesday's edition of the Fox musical competition "Alter Ego." She had previously been voted on to the next round.

www.newsday.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Biden lifts abortion referral ban on family planning clinics

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration reversed a ban on abortion referrals by family planning clinics, lifting a Trump-era restriction as political and legal battles over abortion grow sharper from Texas to the U.S. Supreme Court. The Department of Health and Human Services said Monday its new regulation will restore...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Plainview, NY
City
Rose, NY
City
Glen Head, NY
NBC News

Abortion, guns top agenda for new Supreme Court term

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court is gearing up for a blockbuster term beginning Monday that is likely to produce the most important ruling on abortion in 30 years and a long-awaited decision on the issue of carrying guns outside the home. The court will also take up a dispute over...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Hill

Schumer sets up Wednesday vote to suspend debt ceiling

Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) will try again on Wednesday to advance a debt-ceiling suspension bill, amid an entrenched stalemate over the nation's borrowing limit. Schumer, on Monday night, teed up a vote for Wednesday where he'll need 60 votes to break a filibuster and move forward with suspending...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Reuters

Taiwan says needs to be on alert to 'over the top' China

TAIPEI, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Taiwan needs to be on alert for China's "over the top" military activities which are violating regional peace, Premier Su Tseng-chang said on Tuesday, after 56 Chinese aircraft flew into Taiwan's air defence zone on Monday, the highest ever. Taiwan has reported 148 Chinese air...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Student#Li#Fox

Comments / 0

Community Policy