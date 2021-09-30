Bill and Grace Brissey Endowed Scholarship born out of love for students, commitment to their success
Mr. Bill Brissey speaks with Anderson University Head Men’s Lacrosse Coach Albert Mitchell about the Lacrosse program as he tours the Athletic Campus. Out of his love for Anderson University and a longstanding commitment to helping young men and women access educational opportunities, Mr. Bill Brissey established the Bill and Grace Brissey Endowed Scholarship in honor of his family and his late wife, who was his strength.andersonuniversity.edu
