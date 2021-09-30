UPtv to Celebrate ‘Reba’ 20th Anniversary With a Marathon & Facebook Live With Reba McEntire

Enjoy watching Reba McEntire and Kelly Clarkson perform "Does He Love You" which became somewhat of a prophecy for Kelly's marriage to Reba's stepson . . . Reba McEntire and Kelly Clarkson performed Reba’s iconic hit song “Does He Love You” on September 23, 2002 for an episode of American Idol filmed in Las Vegas. Kelly is well known as the first winner of American Idol and remains a highly successful pop singer, TV show host and coach on The Voice TV Show. Ten years after this performance, Kelly Clarkson went on to marry Reba McEntire’s stepson (Brandon Blackstock) in 2013. Watch Reba and Kelly’s performance and discover the future irony of this duet performance below.

MUSIC ・ 12 DAYS AGO