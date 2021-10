Its walls ornamented with clean elegance, having made home to pieces of heart and antiquity since its founding by Margaret Jane Mussy Sweat in 1908, the Portland Museum of Art (PMA) is now temporarily housing two new exhibitions. These features highlight the works of men whose awe inspiring visions have made history: the creations of Walker Evans and Richard Estes. The pair of exhibits could scarcely be less alike, one’s spine bent from carrying the weight of an era and the other celebrating growth. However, it’s this contrast that allows for a crystal viewing of the universal theme of life that bleeds in each stroke or shadow of these pieces.

