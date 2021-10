PBR Ontario went up Hwy 400 to check out the talent at Barrie Scout Day inside beautiful Coates Stadium. Here’s a look at a few standouts from the day. Report: Lackie spent some time behind the plate and in the infield, but when you look at him it’s tough to say where he’ll end up. Right now he’s 6-foot-2, and 150-pounds without any muscle on him, but his actions look fluid all over the diamond. Behind the plate he hovered around a 2.00 POP time, attributed more to a quick transfer and release. At the plate the swing is pretty free and easy, and once he adds some overall strength to his game he has a chance to be alright.

BASEBALL ・ 2 DAYS AGO