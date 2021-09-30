CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tina Folsom on the 93rd Anniversary of the Georgia Association for Women Lawyers

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRepresentative at Large for the Georgia Association for Women Lawyers Tina Folsom talks about the mission of GAWL and celebrating their 93rd anniversary. To be included in our video interviews or if you need video services for your company, please contact us.

athensceo.com

Kevin Perry on Health Initiatives at the Georgia Beverage Association

President & CEO of the Georgia Beverage Association Kevin Perry talks about teaming up with the Alliance for a Healthier Generation for the Balance Calories Initiative. To be included in our video interviews or if you need video services for your company, please contact us.
HEALTH
Georgia State
womenworking.com

Georgia Couple on 50th Anniversary Trip Killed in Montana Amtrak Crash

Don Varnadoe, 74, and Margie Varnadoe, 72, were celebrating 50 years of marriage on a “dream vacation” when they were suddenly killed in the devastating Amtrak crash in Montana over the weekend. The Georgia couple were two of the three victims killed in the train derailment that injured dozens of passengers and hospitalized seven, according to the Associated Press. Federal investigators are currently looking into the incident to determine what caused the fatal crash.
GEORGIA STATE
thecolumbusceo.com

Georgia Historical Society Names Dan Cathy and Shirley Franklin as 2022 Georgia Trustees

The Georgia Historical Society (GHS) announced today that Dan Cathy, Chairman and CEO of Chick-fil-A, and Shirley Franklin, former Mayor of Atlanta and civic leader, will be inducted by the Georgia Historical Society and Governor Brian Kemp as the newest Georgia Trustees on Saturday, April 30, 2022, at the Trustees Gala in Savannah. It is the highest honor the State of Georgia can confer.
GEORGIA STATE
Sherrell Writes

Kelly Price "Died" During Battle With Covid-19

Kelly Price says herself in an exclusive with TMZ that she is NOT MISSING! Price was reported missing from her Georgia home after her estranged sister alleged that she hadn't seen her in "weeks". Her sister advised the police that her boyfriend was blocking communications and not allowing anyone to come to the home.
CBS San Francisco

Kaiser: 2,200 Employees Suspended For Skipping Vaccine; More Than 92% Workers Vaccinated

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — More than 2,000 Kaiser Permanente workers who elected to not receive the COVID vaccine have been suspended without pay, according to the health care provider. Kaiser Permanente said more than 92% of its employees have been vaccinated, up from 78% when the company’s vaccination requirement was initially announced on August 2. According to Kaiser, each suspended worker has until December 1 to get vaccinated. “As of October 4, just over 2,200 have not responded to our vaccine requirement, and have been put on unpaid administrative leave across the country,” Kaiser said in a statement. “We hope none of our employees will choose to leave their jobs rather than be vaccinated, but we won’t know with certainty until then. We will continue to work with this group of employees to allay concerns and educate them about the vaccines, their benefits, and risks.” Kaiser Permanente, the nation’s largest nonprofit health care organization, said its mandate applies across all of Kaiser’s locations in Colorado, Georgia, Hawaii, Maryland, Oregon, Virginia, Washington and Washington, D.C. In July, California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced a requirement for all health care workers to get vaccinated or be subject to frequent COVID-19 testing.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Politics
CBS DFW

Texas Man Headed To Federal Prison For Posting COVID-19 ‘Licking’ Hoax On Social Media

SAN ANTONIO (CBSDFW.COM/CNN) — A Texas man will spend more than a year in federal prison for spreading a hoax related to COVID-19 on social media. Court records show Christopher Charles Perez posted two threatening messages on Facebook in April 2020, falsely claiming he paid someone infected with COVID-19 to “lick items at grocery stores in the San Antonio area to scare people away” from the businesses, the US Attorney’s Office in the Western District of Texas said in a news release.
TEXAS STATE
CBS Sacramento

Sacramento Family Says ‘Communistic California’ Forcing Them To Leave State

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A Sacramento couple is leaving the state because they claim they’re fed up with California in more ways than one. There is no question why Trever Huft and his girlfriend are packing their bags and leaving California. The Natomas residents are sending one last message before they drive to the Lone Star State. Huft wrote on the back of his pick-up truck “Leaving communistic California!” Trever Huft “I feel like that really sums it up: you do what you are told,” he explained. ”The deciding factor for me is when they required my girlfriend to get a vaccination just to...
SACRAMENTO, CA

