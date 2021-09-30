CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NCT 127 win #1 + Performances from September 30th 'M! Countdown'!

By Germaine-Jay
allkpop.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMnet's 'M! Countdown' is back for its weekly show featuring performances by your favorite artists!. On this week's episode, NIK debuted with "Santa Monica", SHINee's Key came back with "Bad Love", NCT 127 made a comeback with "Sticker", Highlight's Yoseob returned with "Brain", AB6IX came back with "Cherry", HOT ISSUE made a comeback with "Icons", E'LAST returned with "Dark Dream", Ciipher came back with "Blind", ITZY made a comeback with "LOCO", and Norazo returned with "Buy Now Think Later".

www.allkpop.com

