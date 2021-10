With his latest LP teaser, Lil Nas X is just about ready to point into the audience, shouting "You get an album! And you get an album! Everybody gets an album!" In a new Instagram post, Lil Nas X unveiled a makeshift trailer of sorts for something called The Montero Show. The new clip sees Nas dressed in a long wig and full white suit on the set of his faux talk show, interviewing himself while pregnant. The clip sees Lil Nas X's new host persona laughing it up with an invisible crowd, getting into an emotional conversation with himself and, eventually, flipping off the camera.

CELEBRITIES ・ 19 DAYS AGO