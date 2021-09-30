CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Sports Headlines for Thursday

 5 days ago
Here is the latest Mid-America sports news from The Associated Press. ST. LOUIS (AP) — The Cardinals' team-record 17-game winning streak ended when Daniel Vogelbach hit a two-run homer that backed Adrian Houser and led the Milwaukee Brewers over St. Louis 4-0. St. Louis was given a standing ovation after the defeat by the crowd of 35,283. The streak, the longest in the major leagues since Cleveland won 22 straight in 2017, lifted the Cardinals into next week's NL wild-card game against the Los Angeles Dodgers or San Francisco. The Cardinals were 71-69 after losing to Cincinnati 6-4 on Sept. 10, their previous defeat.

Royals improved in 2021

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Royals can look back upon their first full post-pandemic season in one of two very different ways. They could look at it as a bitter disappointment given the hopes they had to contend this season. Or they could like at it as another sign of progress. They could point to an improved winning percentage every year since 2018, when they bottomed out with 104 losses, the vast improvement made by a handful of youngsters and the fact that their farm system has become the envy of most of baseball.
Witt Jr. named Baseball America Minor League Player of the Year

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. has been named the Baseball America Minor League Player of the Year, the publication announced today. He becomes the fourth Royals’ minor league player to receive the honor, joining right-handed pitcher Tom Gordon (1988), third baseman Alex Gordon (2006) and outfielder Wil Myers (2012). The Royals’ four Minor League Player of the Year winners are tied with Atlanta for the most by any club in the 40-year history of the award.
Melendez claims Joe Bauman Award

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Catcher MJ Melendez launched 41 home runs between Northwest Arkansas (AA) and Omaha (AAA) this season to claim the Joe Bauman Award as Minor League Baseball’s 2021 home run king. Melendez becomes the third Royals’ minor league player to earn the award, joining Chris Brazell (2007) and Mike Moustakas (2010), since it was first presented in 2002.
Royals shut out by Twins Saturday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Griffin Jax and a trio of relievers combined on a three-hitter and the Minnesota Twins blanked Salvador Perez and the Kansas City Royals 4-0. Perez was hitless in four at-bats for the second straight night as he tries to break the team record for home runs. He leads the majors with 48 homers, one more than Toronto’s Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Perez is tied for the Royals record for home runs with Jorge Soler, who hit 48 in 2019.
Edwards-Helaire improving, helping Chiefs outscore opponents

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Two weeks after a costly fumble in Baltimore, Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire is making amends. He ran for 100 yards last week against the Chargers, then 102 on just 14 carries in Sunday's 42-30 victory over the Eagles. He also caught a nifty underhand pass from Patrick Mahomes on Kansas City’s first offensive drive for his second touchdown reception in as many weeks.
Kelce brothers meet again Sunday

UNDATED (AP) — Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce are both three-time All-Pro picks and each has won a Super Bowl. The big advantage: Travis is 2-0 against his older brother. The Kelce brothers face off one more time when the Philadelphia Eagles host the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. Jason, a four-time Pro Bowl center, is one of only two remaining healthy starters on Philadelphia’s offensive line. Travis, a six-time Pro Bowl tight end, is in an unfamiliar spot with the two-time defending AFC champion Chiefs, who haven’t had a losing record since Week 10 of the 2015 season.
