Manchester United want Paul Pogba's contractual situation resolved by the end of the year, with the Frenchman yet to commit his long-term future to the club. According to The Sun, there is hope that the midfielder will pen a new £400k-per-week deal before their arbitrary deadline, but with the likes of Real Madrid and PSG both thought to be keen on signing him, time is of the essence.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 1 DAY AGO