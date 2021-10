An Ozone Action Day is in effect for the DFW area today. After another comfortable start, temperatures will be on the rise this afternoon through the weekend with highs in the low 90s. The normal high temperature at DFW this time of year is 82, so temperatures will be around 10 degrees above normal. There will also be an increase in the humidity by Saturday. Expect breezy south winds both days this weekend around 10 to 15 mph.

DALLAS, TX ・ 20 HOURS AGO