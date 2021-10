OTTUMWA — After several months of negotiations, Superior Machine has finalized the purchase of property near the Ottumwa Armory at 150 Fox Sauk Road. Facilitating the sale between property broker Tom Lielich of CBRE Realty in Minneapolis/St. Paul, and Superior Machine Inc. President Benjamin Van Loon, Greater Ottumwa Partners In Progress Vice President Sharon Stroh confirmed the closing on Sept. 28.

OTTUMWA, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO