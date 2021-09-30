CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
US Navy Is Both Decommissioning And Building More Of This Failed Ship

By John Konrad
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBy John Konrad (gCaptain) You maybe confused by this headline but so are we. USS Freedom (LCS 1), the lead ship of the Freedom-variant Littoral Combat Ship, recognized little more than a decade of naval service during a decommissioning ceremony at Naval Base San Diego this week. It was “envisioned to be a networked, agile, stealthy surface combatant” but most naval experts agree the program was an expensive failure.

