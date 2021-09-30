US Navy Is Both Decommissioning And Building More Of This Failed Ship

Dogfights over the Taiwan Strait 63 years ago provided the perfect opportunity to test America’s promising new missile in combat. It’s no exaggeration to say that the appearance of the heat-seeking Sidewinder air-to-air missile transformed aerial warfare forever. The now-ubiquitous AIM-9 is still the short-range weapon of choice for most Western air arms, but how it came to be first proven in combat is less well known. It was over the Taiwan Strait, a region at least as tense in the 1950s as it is today, that the missile scored the first of its many kills, in dramatic clashes between Taiwanese and Communist Chinese jet fighters.

