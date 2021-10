The state board in charge of redrawing Alaska’s legislative districts is kicking off a series of open house-style public hearings on proposed maps this week in Juneau. At Centennial Hall and future venues around the state, staff with the Alaska Redistricting Board will have easels set up with blown up maps showing six different proposals the board is considering. There will be many ways for people to formally share their opinions with the board: forms for writing by hand, recording devices for oral testimony, laptops and QR codes for smartphones.

8 DAYS AGO