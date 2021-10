DYERSVILLE, Iowa -- A venture headed by a Hall of Famer has purchased a controlling stake in the company that preserves the iconic Field of Dreams site in Dyersville. That Hall of Famer, Chicago White Sox great Frank Thomas, now will serve as the CEO of Go the Distance Baseball after This is Heaven LLC purchased all of the interests in Go the Distance Baseball owned by the Denise M. Stillman Trust, according to an announcement made this morning. Former Los Angeles Dodgers General Manager Dan Evans will serve as chief operating officer of Go The Distance Baseball.

DYERSVILLE, IA ・ 4 DAYS AGO