Some evacuation orders downgraded following "really good day" of firefighting in Summit County
Some mandatory evacuation orders from the Ptarmigan fire will be downgraded on Thursday morning following a “really good day” of firefighting, officials said. Residents in the Hamilton Creek and Angler Mountain areas can return beginning at 10 a.m. Thursday. Summit County Sheriff Jaime FitzSimons said the decision was made after officials assessed the firefighting efforts on the ground and in the air.gazette.com
Comments / 0