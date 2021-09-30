CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
QAC County Department of Health Update on COVID-19 Vaccine Additional Doses and Boosters

Additional doses of Moderna or Pfizer Vaccine is considered for residents that have moderate immune compromise due to a medical condition or treatment. Been receiving active cancer treatment for tumors or cancers of the blood. Received an organ transplant and are taking medicine to suppress the immune system. Received a...

Best Life

Half of Moderna Booster Recipients Have These 4 Side Effects, CDC Says

At the end of September, the U.S Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) officially approved a booster shot of the Pfizer COVID vaccine for select groups of people in the U.S. The FDA is planning to discuss booster shots of the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines on Oct. 14. That means for people who didn't get Pfizer, there's little to do but wait. But even if you can't get a Moderna booster yet, you still probably want to know what vaccine reactions you should prepare for. Thankfully, the CDC has released recent trial data that reveals the most common side effects of the Moderna booster shot.
srdtf.org

Real Side Effects of 3rd Covid-19 Vaccine BOOSTER Shot – Reported by CDC

People who’ve received the third dose of a Covid-19 vaccine are reporting rates of side effects similar to those after the second dose, according to data released Tuesday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The new report, published in the Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report, relies on submissions...
WKRN News 2

New drug combo shows promise at stopping COVID infections, study finds

(StudyFinds.org) – Researchers from the Norwegian University of Technology and Science say a new drug combination is showing serious promise against COVID-19 in preliminary animal and cell culture tests. The mixture, a combination of nafamostat and Pegasys (IFNα), also adheres to all availability and efficacy requirements. More specifically, this new drug concoction appears capable of stopping […]
mocoshow.com

County Announces Changes to COVID-19 Vaccination and Testing Sites in Anticipation of Increased Demand for Booster Shots

County Announces Changes to COVID-19 Vaccination and Testing Sites in Anticipation of Increased Demand for Booster Shots. Health officials announced today that several County-operated vaccination sites will move to new locations to provide increased capacity for COVID-19 vaccinations. Vaccination sites will continue to provide first and second doses of Moderna and Pfizer vaccine, as well as providing additional doses and booster shots currently recommended for certain groups and eligible residents who received the Pfizer vaccine. Testing for COVID-19 will also continue.
CBS Miami

Jackson Health System Employees Get Pfizer COVID-19 Booster Shots

MIAMI(CBSMiami) —- The Jackson Health System is now offering a 3rd dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to the 13,000 employees of its 7 hospitals. Doctors say the FDA now says you no longer have to separate the shots by a 2-week period. The booster shots are being given out at Jackson Memorial Hospital and Jackson South, North and West. Alix Zacaharski, the Nurse Manager of the COVID ICU unit, told CBS4’s Peter D’Oench that, “This is important because we know the virus has mutated.” Zacharski and Dr. Lilian Abbo, the Chief of Infection Prevention at JMH and Venessa Goodnow, the Chief Pharmacy...
CBS Pittsburgh

COVID-19 In Pittsburgh: Allegheny County Reports 1,097 New Cases Of Last 72 Hours, 10 Additional Deaths

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 1,097 new COVID-19 cases and 10 additional deaths in the last 72 hours. Of the newly reported cases, the Health Department says 989 are confirmed cases and 108 are probable cases. There have been 8,257 total hospitalizations and 122,497 total coronavirus cases in Allegheny County since the pandemic started. The county-wide death toll stands at 2,173. All of the 10 newly-reported deaths happened in September, according to the Health Department. Three of the patients were in long-term care facilities. Two of the patients were in the 50-64 age group and eight of them were in the 65+ age group. This is the COVID-19 Update for Oct. 4, 2021. In the last 72 hours, 1,097 new cases were reported to the Health Department. Of these, 989 are confirmed cases and 108 are probable cases. pic.twitter.com/inODcMzhF5 — Allegheny County Health Department (@HealthAllegheny) October 4, 2021 More information on the Coronavirus pandemic: CDC Coronavirus Information CDC Global Map of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Pennsylvania Department of Health Information Allegheny County Health Department Information
WOWK 13 News

Ohio’s health director encourages those pregnant to receive COVID-19 vaccine

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio’s health director spoke out Monday for pregnant people to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff, director of the Ohio Department of Health, spoke a week after the CDC encouraged those pregnant to receive the vaccine, saying that the majority in Ohio remain unvaccinated. Vanderhoff was joined by two obstetrician/gynecologists. Dr. […]
nbcboston.com

Moderna Booster Shot: What to Know as FDA Evaluates Potential for Half Dose

So far, most Americans who received the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine can't get booster shots, but could that soon be changing?. Bloomberg, citing people familiar with the matter, reported last week that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration was leaning toward authorizing half-dose booster shots for those who received Moderna's two-shot mRNA vaccine.
