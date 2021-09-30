Why Your Creative Soul Makes You Single

Parenting doesn’t start and end with feeding your kids when they are hungry, keeping them safe from physical harm, and providing them with basic education. It requires much more than that. Your kids look up to you for everything. You are their best role model and everything you say has an impact on their lives. It makes them who they are. Your words shape their personality, build their confidence and play a significant role in their attitude towards the world around them. Therefore, it’s crucial to affirm your kids with words of encouragement and love daily, so they are engulfed with self-confidence and security. But what are these magical words or phrases that can have such enormous impacts on your children? If you’re wondering where to look, you can stop your frantic search because you’ve stumbled onto the right place. Keep reading as we list down nine things you should say to your child every single day:

