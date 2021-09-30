CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why Your Creative Soul Makes You Single

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis post was written with Abigail Winokur of Yeshiva University and Hebrew University's Rothberg School. Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet is regarded by many as one of the greatest tributes to love of all time. His creative tale of passion, forbidden romance, and young love is a story that has earned him many accolades and inspired countless other narratives and plights of romantic passion. Writing in Scientific American, psychologist Nira Liberman argues that there is an idea that “...falling in love—or at least thinking about love—lead[s]... to a spur of creative productivity.” After all, she writes, love has “inspired countless works of art, [from] Romeo and Juliet… to the Taj Mahal.”

