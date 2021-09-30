What Is Disruptive Mood Dysregulation Disorder (DMDD)?
Many children experience “temper tantrums” and periods of irritability. However, for some children and adolescents, it goes beyond that and becomes a condition that can greatly impact their lives. Disruptive mood dysregulation disorder (DMDD) is a mental health condition diagnosed in childhood and adolescence that is characterized by ongoing irritability and frequent temper outbursts. Learn more about this disorder in this overview.www.verywellhealth.com
Comments / 2