What Is Disruptive Mood Dysregulation Disorder (DMDD)?

By Alison Yarp, MD, MPH
verywellhealth.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMany children experience “temper tantrums” and periods of irritability. However, for some children and adolescents, it goes beyond that and becomes a condition that can greatly impact their lives. Disruptive mood dysregulation disorder (DMDD) is a mental health condition diagnosed in childhood and adolescence that is characterized by ongoing irritability and frequent temper outbursts. Learn more about this disorder in this overview.

