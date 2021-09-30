CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Swindon couple jailed for trafficking vulnerable women

BBC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA couple who made about £70,000 trafficking sex workers around the UK has been jailed. Cristian Simion and Mihaela Borcos are the first to be prosecuted by Wiltshire Police under the Modern Slavery Act. The pair were tracked down to Swindon after a sex worker was interviewed by police in...

www.bbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Man stabbed woman in supermarket with syringe filled with semen

A man has been jailed for 10 years after he stabbed a woman with a syringe filled with his semen in a supermarket.Thomas Byron Stemen, of Maryland, America, was caught on CCTV stabbing Katie Peters with a syringe on 18 February 2020.He told the victim: “I know, it feels like a bee sting, doesn’t it?” as he injected her in her buttocks.At the time, Ms Peters told Fox5 that she had “no idea” what was in the syringe. “It could be rat poison, HIV, trucks, I don’t know what’s in that needle,” she said. “Trucks” can be used as...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Police officer sacked over relationship with vulnerable woman

A police officer has been sacked for having a sexual relationship with a vulnerable woman. PC Sean Ford of Dorset Police, began the relationship after taking a statement from the woman in connection to a police investigation. It’s understood that he knew the woman for several years before the incident. The officer was found guilty of gross misconduct during a two-day day disciplinary hearing and was dismissed.The hearing heard PC Ford posed as a “knight in shining armour” after visiting the woman’s home to interview her and take a statement following allegations of abuse.Dorset Police said PC Ford had breached...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Police must not treat flashing and harassment of women as ‘low level’, says Priti Patel

Home secretary Priti Patel has said police forces must “raise the bar” by taking harassment and flashing of women more seriously.The cabinet minister condemned a “postcode lottery” which saw some police forces in England and Wales treat these offences as “low level”.It comes as Boris Johnson also issued a strong rebuke to the police – saying the failure to tackle harassment and other forms of violence against women was “infuriating”.Ms Patel told the Daily Telegraph: “I would say to all women: give voice to these issues, please ... There is something so corrosive in society if people think that it’s OK to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wiltshire Police#Money Laundering#Uk#Salisbury Crown Court#Swindon Crown Court#Bbc West#Ins
The Independent

Dramatic increase in round-the-clock tagging for ex-offenders

Dominic Raab is set to announce a dramatic escalation in the use of GPS tags to track ex-offenders, with tens of thousands more people being fitted with devices on leaving prison over the next three years.In his first speech as justice secretary to the Conservative conference in Manchester, Mr Raab will set out plans to spend £183m to increase the use of satellite location devices to track the movement of released offenders around the clock, with the number tagged at any one time rising from 13,500 this year to about 25,000 by 2025.And he will announce a £90m plan to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Cory Hill: Disturbance left mother and children distraught

A woman says she feared for her own and her children's lives after men, including Wales rugby international Cory Hill, damaged her home in the early hours. She said South Wales Police officers made her feel like an "inconvenience" following the disturbance in Rhondda Cynon Taf in May. The force...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Guildford IRA bomb family demands answers from inquest

A woman fighting for justice after her sister died in the Guildford pub bombs exactly 47 years ago has asked the coroner to widen his investigation. Cassandra Hamilton's sister Ann was one of four soldiers who died alongside a civilian in the IRA attacks in 1974. Ms Hamilton sent questions...
U.K.
The Independent

Police officer severely beaten in attack recorded goodbye message to family on bodycam

A police officer left a farewell message for his wife and baby on his bodycam after he was so badly beaten in an attack that he thought he would die.The Met Police constable has since recovered from the attack, but has been left with four metal plates in his face.He was attacked while responding to a domestic incident in Bromley on 10 February.Alan Keeble, 40, was being arrested at the scene for making threats to kill but became aggressive and punched the officer repeatedly in the face, back and head. A second officer who tried to help was also struck...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Human Trafficking
NewsBreak
Instagram
The Independent

Wayne Couzens: The Met police officer who pleaded guilty to murder of Sarah Everard

The serving Metropolitan Police officer who kidnapped, raped and murdered marketing executive Sarah Everard will be sentenced at the Old Bailey in London on Thursday.Wayne Couzens, 48, has pleaded guilty to the charges against him and faces life in prison following the harrowing murder that rocked the nation and sparked fresh calls for tougher police action on violence against women.At the beginning of Couzens’s two-day sentence hearing on Wednesday, the court heard how the married father-of-two used his Metropolitan Police-issue warrant and handcuffs to snatch Ms Everard, 33, off a dark street in south London on 3 March as she...
PUBLIC SAFETY
International Business Times

Two Men Allegedly Raped Elderly Farmer Until He Went Into Coma

Two men in Nigeria have been arrested after they allegedly raped a 65-year-old farmer until he went into a coma. The elderly victim, identified as Gilbert Nnagi, was found unconscious in one of the alleged rapists' homes in Ondo Saturday evening, according to Sahara Reporters. He was allegedly unable to talk when he was found and had to be taken to the hospital immediately.
PUBLIC SAFETY
AFP

Policeman's suicide ends 35 year French serial killer mystery

A former policeman suspected of being the serial killer behind some of France's oldest unsolved cases has been found dead after 35 years of dodging arrest, just as police were closing in on his identity. Francois Verove, 59, committed suicide at his rented home in the south of France after receiving a summons for questioning, leaving a "written statement" and with DNA evidence then confirming his identity, the Paris prosector and sources said. The man, nicknamed "Le Grele" ("pockmarked"), had been wanted by police since the 1980s for the murder and rape of young girls, but was never caught. The list of crimes he allegedly committed in the 1980s and 90s includes rape of minors, murder, attempted murder, armed robbery and kidnapping of minors, Paris prosecutor Laure Beccuau said in a statement late Thursday.
WORLD
International Business Times

70-Year-Old Man Mutilated, Stabbed 23 Times By Son For Refusing To Give Money

A 70-year-old man in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh was allegedly killed after he was beaten, stripped and stabbed more than 20 times by his son, whom he refused to give money that was earned from the sale of land. Vijay Pal Chaudhary's mutilated body was recovered Monday morning...
WORLD
The Independent

Two men arrested after footage of girl’s drink allegedly being spiked in nightclub posted on social media

Two men have been arrested after a video posted on social media purportedly showed a female nightclubber’s drink being spiked in Bristol.The video, which was recorded in a nightclub in Bristol, appeared to show a man dropping a pill into a woman’s drink while reaching for his own.Avon and Somerset Police said inquiries into the incident were ongoing.Two 18-year-old men from Gloucestershire have been arrested on suspicion of administering a noxious substance a taken into custody, police said.Their statement, which called for anyone with information about the incident to come forward, included advice for anyone who believes their or a friend’s drink has been spiked.“If you believe your drink has been tampered with on a night out, we’d recommend alerting bar or security staff at the venue, reporting the incident to police by calling 101 and seeking immediate medical advice,” the statement said.“The same applies if you’re with someone and believe their drink has been tampered with.”It added: “Adding a substance to someone’s drink without their knowledge or permission is a serious offence, especially if used for the commission of other offences, and could result in serious harm if the person suffers an adverse reaction.”PA
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Elephant Man dissection: 'Joseph Merrick would be heartbroken'

Actor and broadcaster Adam Pearson is among thousands of people to oppose a show where a replica of Joseph Merrick's body will be dissected. Known as the Elephant Man, Mr Merrick grew up in Leicester and toured the East Midlands as a travelling exhibit before moving to London. Disability campaigners...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Man arrested after woman suffers ‘life-changing’ injuries in dog attack

Police have arrested a man after a woman was left with life-changing injuries in a dog attack in Wolverhampton.The victim, believed to be in her late sixties or early seventies, was mauled by the animal, thought to be a Japanese Akita, at her home in the West Midlands city on Thursday afternoon.She suffered “partial amputations”, according to reports.“She was in a bad way. There was blood everywhere,” a friend of the woman told the Daily Mirror.“It was touch and go whether she would survive.“It’s just an absolute tragedy.”A 40-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of being in charge of a...
ANIMALS
The Independent

Like Kate Wilson, I was deceived into an intimate relationship with a Metropolitan Police officer

Yesterday, my friend Kate Wilson received a landmark ruling in her monumental ten year legal battle against the Metropolitan Police. Kate took them to the Investigatory Powers Tribunal (IPT), a secret human rights court, to challenge the way in which undercover policing is used against protest groups.The IPT ruling laid out in detail an extensive list of breaches of Kate’s human rights by the Metropolitan Police, which were “without lawful justification in a democratic society.” The court examined evidence relating to the sexual relationships that undercover police officer Mark Kennedy had with Kate and a number of other women, and...
U.K.
The Independent

‘A deliberate attempt to deceive’: NHS trust severely criticised after father’s six year fight for justice

An NHS children’s hospital has been accused of a “deliberate attempt to deceive” grieving parents over the avoidable death of their two month old baby boy in what an investigation called a “universal failure to be open and transparent.”The damning new report by the Parliamentary and Health Services Ombudsman found staff at the University Hospitals Bristol Foundation Trust were not honest with Allyn and Jenny Condon about the death of their two-month-old son Ben, who died from a severe sepsis infection in 2015.The watchdog said it had identified a catalogue of failings by doctors, nurses and managers at the trust...
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Migrants: Risking death trying to get to England in a pedalo

More than 17,000 migrants and asylum seekers have crossed the English Channel so far in 2021, some of them saving up thousands of pounds to pay smugglers to organise their crossings. But many, especially younger people travelling alone, have no money and no contacts in Calais. Over the last year,...
IMMIGRATION
BBC

Mother-and-baby homes: 'Secrets have been shattered'

Were it not for the bravery of survivors, what happened in mother-and-baby homes and Magdalene Laundries would have largely remained hidden in history. But secrets have been shattered - and the power of shame broken - by the testimonies of people who suffer trauma to this day. The last institution...
SOCIETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy