Britney’s father Jamie Spears says his conservatorship suspension is “a loss for Britney”
After Britney Spears‘ father Jamie Spears was suspended as her conservator at an LA hearing on Wednesday, he’s issued a statement saying it was the wrong decision. In a statement to ABC News, Mr. Spears’ attorney, Vivian Thoreen, says “the outcome of yesterday’s hearing” is “disappointing and, frankly, a loss for Britney.” Instead, Thoreen says, the judge should have terminated the conservatorship entirely, which is, she notes, what Mr. Spears petitioned the judge to do.wifc.com
