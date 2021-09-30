CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rancho Cucamonga, CA

Commercial Metals (CMC) To Sell Rancho Cucamonga Site

StreetInsider.com
 6 days ago

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Commercial Metals Company (NYSE: CMC) today announced it has reached an agreement to sell the land underlying its former Steel California and Rebar Etiwanda operations, located in Rancho Cucamonga, 40 miles east of Los Angeles. The Company's Steel California operations ceased in December 2020, and customers of its Rebar Etiwanda operations will be serviced from other CMC fabrication locations. The site is expected to be repurposed for other industrial uses.

www.streetinsider.com

#Cmc#Commercial Metals Company#Stocks#Streetinsider Premium#Rebar Etiwanda
