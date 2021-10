A 38-year-old woman was arrested after violating a no contact order when she visited her ex-boyfriend’s home in The Villages. Morgan Bourell, a former resident of The Villages, showed up to her ex-boyfriend’s house in the Historic Side of The Villages on Monday. But, when the ex-boyfriend’s wife came home, Bourell hid in the dryer. According to Villages-News, a fight broke out after the wife discovered Bourell in the home. Bourell escaped, but was later caught by police.

THE VILLAGES, FL ・ 12 DAYS AGO