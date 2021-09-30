Sony acquires Bluepoint Games, the studio behind its incredible remasters and remakes

Some of the very best games on PlayStation 5 so far are old titles made new — so it’s fitting that Sony is officially acquiring Bluepoint Games, the acclaimed studio that specializes in remasters. It’s the team that brought us the Demon’s Souls and Shadow of the Colossus remakes, as well as fantastic remasters of the first three Uncharted games, the cult-classic Gravity Rush, and both the Metal Gear Solid HD Collection and Ico & Shadow of the Colossus Collection for previous-gen consoles. Bluepoint was behind the excellent 2013 port of Flower to the PS4 as well.