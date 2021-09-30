CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Illinois State

Spend The Day Exploring The Historic 1700s Fort De Chartres, A French Fort In Illinois

By Melissa Mahoney
Only In Illinois
Only In Illinois
 5 days ago

Illinois officially became a state in 1818, but there was a long history before that. In 1673, the French began to colonize what was known at the time as “Upper Louisiana” along the eastern side of the Mississippi River. They settled in the areas of Cahokia, Kaskaskia, Chartres, Saint Phillippe, and Prairie du Rocher. By the mid-1700s, they had built three wooden forts and one stone fort along the Mississippi. Today, Fort de Chartres, the stone fort, is listed on the National Register of Historic Places and is a worthwhile place to explore on a day trip.

Fort de Chartres is a large stone fortification built along the Mississippi River by French colonists in 1753. Prior to that, they had constructed three different wooden forts.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1J8qK6_0cCuZEJk00
Ferga90 / Google

Between the years of 1753 and 1765, this fort became the location of the French seat of government as well as their military base in the Upper Lousiana settlement. Between 1765 and 1772, British troops took over.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4apq7A_0cCuZEJk00
barkus1968/TripAdvisor

In 1772, the fort's south wall collapsed and over the years, the rest of it was left to abandon and ruin. Today, many parts of Fort de Chartres have been reconstructed into what it may have looked like back in the 18th century.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0J0Gv7_0cCuZEJk00
Matt Alvino/Google

In 1960, Fort de Chartres was given the distinction as a National Historic Landmark and was eventually added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1976.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BL0M3_0cCuZEJk00
barkus1968/TripAdvisor

Taking a day trip here is a worthwhile visit. You'll get to see what's believed to be the oldest building in the state, which is the restored powder house. Explore the grounds and you'll also get to see stone houses, original foundations, a garden shed, produce gardens, a Guard House, and a museum.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KW1j5_0cCuZEJk00
Jeremy Rousan/Google

The reconstructed Guard House is home to a Catholic chapel, a priest's room, and a guard's room, among others.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Tawpm_0cCuZEJk00
Jason Boehler/Google
Fort de Chartres is open year-round, Wednesday through Sunday from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. except for major holidays and Lincoln's Birthday. The grounds are open daily from dawn until dusk. There is a suggested donation of $4 for adults, $2 for children, and $10 for a family.

The Fort de Chartres French Marines arrange a variety of living history events at the fort each year. By educating the public through these events, they are keeping the history of the 18th-century French military presence in Illinois alive. You can visit their Facebook page for more information and to view any upcoming events at Fort de Chartres.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OfdtT_0cCuZEJk00
Jan Huss/TripAdvisor

Would you like to explore Fort de Chartres in Illinois? If you’ve been here before, please tell us about it in the comments and share any photos you may have. For more information, visit the Fort de Chartres website .

If you enjoying exploring historical sites, you may be interested in taking our Illinois Historical Sites Road Trip .

The post Spend The Day Exploring The Historic 1700s Fort De Chartres, A French Fort In Illinois appeared first on Only In Your State .

Comments / 5

Related
Only In Illinois

Enjoy Seasonal Fall Treats And Family Fun At Goebbert’s Farm In Illinois

It’s that time of year again, the time when families can enjoy apple picking, pumpkin picking, festivals, and other fall fun. Goebbert’s Farm in Barrington, Illinois provides the ultimate in family-friendly fun and seasonal treats during its annual Fall Festival. While you’re making plans this season, add the must-visit Goebbert’s Farm to your list. Will […] The post Enjoy Seasonal Fall Treats And Family Fun At Goebbert’s Farm In Illinois appeared first on Only In Your State.
ILLINOIS STATE
Only In Illinois

Go For A Hike And Then Rock Climbing On An Old Ore Wall At Steelworkers Park In Illinois

Illinois has so many unique outdoor places for all to enjoy, even in the city. Located in a neighborhood of South Chicago, the property of an abandoned steel mill was transformed into a beautiful park in 2002. Featuring lake views, pathways, natural areas, remnants of the historic mill, and recreational activities, Steelworkers Park provides a wonderful place to escape from city life.
ILLINOIS STATE
Only In Illinois

Cool Off Under A Waterfall At This Illinois Hotel

What’s better than cooling off under a cascading waterfall whether it’s out in nature, at a waterpark, or at a hotel pool? How about cooling off under one that’s located inside your hotel room? Sybaris is a hotel resort with several locations throughout the Midwest, including Northbrook, Illinois. Next time you’re in need of a […] The post Cool Off Under A Waterfall At This Illinois Hotel appeared first on Only In Your State.
ILLINOIS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lincoln, IL
State
Illinois State
State
Louisiana State
Local
Illinois Lifestyle
City
Cahokia, IL
City
Prairie Du Rocher, IL
Only In Illinois

See Sweeping Panoramic Views Of Illinois From Atop The Lewis & Clark Confluence Tower

Illinois has plenty of places that offer stunning views of the surrounding landscape. Whether it’s the overlooks at Mississippi Palisades Park or the observation tower at Dixon Waterfowl Refuge, you can get a birds’ eye view of some of the most scenic parts of the state. Located in the small industrial village of Hartford, a place that, at first glance, doesn’t seem very scenic, the Lewis & Clark Confluence Tower offers panoramic views that would tell you otherwise.
ILLINOIS STATE
Only In Illinois

The 45-Ounce Jumbo-Ritas At Cocina Tarascas Restaurant In Illinois Are Insane And Outrageously Delicious

Whether it’s Margarita Monday, Taco Tuesday, or any day of the week really, tacos and margaritas make a perfect combination. Located in Chicago, Cocina Tarascas Mexican Restaurant offers authentic Mexican cuisine and some of the best (and biggest) margaritas around.   Have you had a Jumbo-Rita at Cocina Tarascas Restaurant in Chicago? If so, please […] The post The 45-Ounce Jumbo-Ritas At Cocina Tarascas Restaurant In Illinois Are Insane And Outrageously Delicious appeared first on Only In Your State.
ILLINOIS STATE
Only In Illinois

Illinois’ Morton Arboretum Will Host Its Annual Glass Pumpkin Patch This October

Featuring over one million trees across its 1,700 acres, Morton Arboretum in Lisle, Illinois is a fascinating outdoor tree museum, unlike any place you’ve ever been. In addition to the wide variety of trees from around the world, the Arboretum hosts several events throughout the year. This October marks the 11th Annual Glass Pumpkin Patch, […] The post Illinois’ Morton Arboretum Will Host Its Annual Glass Pumpkin Patch This October appeared first on Only In Your State.
ILLINOIS STATE
Only In Illinois

The Tiny Amish Town In Illinois That’s The Perfect Day Trip Destination

Have you ever wanted to see and explore Illinois’ Amish country? The perfect day trip destination, Arthur is located in “The Heart of Illinois Amish Country” where life is simpler and seeing a horse and buggy travel along the street is the norm. Take a step back in time and spend the day exploring the […] The post The Tiny Amish Town In Illinois That’s The Perfect Day Trip Destination appeared first on Only In Your State.
ILLINOIS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Forts#1700s#French#British#Guard House#Catholic#Google Fort De Chartres
Only In Illinois

Cosley Zoo Is A Small Zoo Located On The Property Of A Former 1800s Train Station In Illinois

If you love learning about animals, there’s no better place to do so than at Cosley Zoo, a small zoo located in Wheaton, Illinois. It’s here where you’ll also find Douglas Station, a former Chicago Northwestern train station as well as a red caboose. While animals are the main draw to this quaint zoo, the […] The post Cosley Zoo Is A Small Zoo Located On The Property Of A Former 1800s Train Station In Illinois appeared first on Only In Your State.
ILLINOIS STATE
Only In Illinois

Enjoy A Festive Fall Day Picking Apples And Drinking Apple Wine At Jonamac Orchard In Illinois

It’s fall and, for many of us, it’s the most wonderful time of the year! With all the fun fall festivities along with pumpkin patches and apple picking, it’s sure to be quite the action-packed season. Located in the village of Malta in DeKalb County, Jonamac Orchard is a family-owned farm that features a pumpkin […] The post Enjoy A Festive Fall Day Picking Apples And Drinking Apple Wine At Jonamac Orchard In Illinois appeared first on Only In Your State.
ILLINOIS STATE
Only In Illinois

Get Lost In These 9 Awesome Corn Mazes In Illinois This Fall

Nothing screams fall like a trip through the corn maze. Whether you’re in a family and taking it slow, or in teams facing off against each other, corn mazes are loads of fun. The good news for those visiting or living in Illinois during the autumn months, this state has a ton of corn, so […] The post Get Lost In These 9 Awesome Corn Mazes In Illinois This Fall appeared first on Only In Your State.
ILLINOIS STATE
Only In Illinois

Book A Secluded Getaway At This Retro Riverside Cabin In Illinois

We could all use a getaway every now and again. How would you like a little staycation in Illinois at a secluded cabin along the Rock River? Sounds nice, doesn’t it? The Retro River Retreat is a cozy cabin that sits riverside tucked away from the city. Offering incredible views as well as peace and […] The post Book A Secluded Getaway At This Retro Riverside Cabin In Illinois appeared first on Only In Your State.
ILLINOIS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Google
Only In Illinois

Illinois’s Glowing Pumpkin Trail Is A Great Way To Celebrate Fall

(Editor’s Note: As of 9/24/21, the 2021 Night of 1,000 Jack-O-Lanterns at Chicago Botanic Garden was sold out, so make sure to get tickets early for next year.) This Halloween, there’s a fabulous fall festival of lights coming to Illinois that you don’t want to miss. Enjoy a magnificent glowing pumpkin trail in the town of […] The post Illinois’s Glowing Pumpkin Trail Is A Great Way To Celebrate Fall appeared first on Only In Your State.
ILLINOIS STATE
Only In Illinois

Illinois’ Stolp Island Has More Than 40 Historic Buildings Of Architectural Significance

Situated on both sides of the Fox River, the city of Aurora is the second largest in the state of Illinois behind Chicago. At the point where the river drops steeply is where Aurora’s Stolp Island, an island of just 0.03 square miles, is found. Construction on the tiny island started in the mid-1800s and today, 41 of its buildings are on the National Register of Historic Places.
ILLINOIS STATE
Only In Illinois

There’s A Candy Bar Museum In Illinois And It’s Just As Awesome As It Sounds

Did you know that the Heath Toffee Bar is one of the oldest candy bars in the country? Located in Robinson, Illinois, the Heath Museum & Confectionary is a place where you can satisfy your curiosity over the origins of one of the most famous candy companies in the country and satisfy your sweet tooth […] The post There’s A Candy Bar Museum In Illinois And It’s Just As Awesome As It Sounds appeared first on Only In Your State.
ILLINOIS STATE
Only In Illinois

You May Be Surprised To Learn These 13 Famous People Are From Illinois

Illinois is a pretty great place to call home. Anyone who is from Illinois usually wears it proudly, even celebrities! We decided to take a deep dive into the most famous people from Illinois, and some of these faces might surprise you. Here’s a little Illinois trivia for you – how many of these famous […] The post You May Be Surprised To Learn These 13 Famous People Are From Illinois appeared first on Only In Your State.
CELEBRITIES
Only In Illinois

Scare Up Some Breakfast At Igor’s Bistro, A Halloween-Themed Restaurant In Illinois

Many of us look forward to the fall season with the leaves changing colors, cooler air, and of course, Halloween! But did you know there’s a restaurant in Rock Island, Illinois where it’s Halloween year-round? Igor’s Bistro is a Halloween-themed restaurant that serves some excellent food you have to try, and they even have breakfast! […] The post Scare Up Some Breakfast At Igor’s Bistro, A Halloween-Themed Restaurant In Illinois appeared first on Only In Your State.
ILLINOIS STATE
Only In Illinois

When And Where To Expect Illinois’ Fall Foliage To Peak This Year

What’s your favorite fall pastime in Illinois? Is it apple picking, attending a fall festival, watching football games, or maybe some hiking? For many of us, discovering the best spots to view the colorful leaves of the season is at the top of the list. This year, in an effort to find the peak fall foliage around the Prairie State, the people over at SmokyMountains.com have updated their predictive fall foliage map. Using this map is sure to help you plan better for the season especially if viewing colorful fall leaves is what you’re after.
ILLINOIS STATE
Only In Illinois

Only In Illinois

5K+
Followers
497
Post
876K+
Views
ABOUT

From hidden waterfalls to the best hole-in-the-wall restaurants and attractions, Only In Illinois is for people who LOVE the Land of Lincoln. We publish one article per day, seven days a week, 365 days a year.

 https://www.onlyinyourstate.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy