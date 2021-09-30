CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Ethiopia kicks out 7 UN officials amid pressure on blockade

By CARA ANNA
Daily Herald
Daily Herald
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNAIROBI, Kenya -- Ethiopia said Thursday it is kicking out seven United Nations officials whom it accused of 'œmeddling" in the country's internal affairs, as pressure grows on the government over its deadly blockade of its Tigray region. The expulsions are the most dramatic move yet by Ethiopia's government to...

www.dailyherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Ethiopia's Abiy sworn in for new term, strikes defiant tone

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed vowed to stand strong and defend "Ethiopia's honour" despite mounting global criticism over the war in Tigray, as he was sworn in for a new five-year term on Monday. Abiy's Prosperity Party scored a landslide win in June elections that federal officials touted as the high-water mark of democratic reforms he initiated upon taking office in 2018. Yet by the time voters cast their ballots, tens of thousands had been killed in the conflict in the northern Tigray region and hundreds of thousands faced famine-like conditions, according to the UN, tarnishing the 2019 Nobel Peace Prize winner's once-glowing reputation. Since then, fighting has spread to neighbouring Afar and Amhara regions while Tigray has fallen under what the UN describes as a de facto humanitarian blockade, spurring fears of a repeat of the mass starvation that turned Ethiopia into a byword for famine in the 1980s.
POLITICS
The Independent

Ethiopia's PM sworn in for second term as war spreads

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has been sworn in for a second five-year term running a country in the grip of a nearly year-long war.Abiy’s Prosperity Party was declared the winner of parliamentary elections earlier this year in a vote criticized and at times boycotted by opposition parties but described by some outside electoral observers as better run than those in the past.The prime minister, the 2019 Nobel Peace Prize winner for restoring ties with neighboring Eritrea and for pursuing sweeping political reforms, now faces major challenges as war in the Tigray region spreads into other parts of the...
POLITICS
The Independent

Ethiopia's Oromo protest, demand freedom for jailed leaders

Members of Ethiopia’s largest ethnic group, the Oromo protested Saturday against the government and called for the release of jailed opposition figures as they gathered in the capital for their annual Thanksgiving festival of Irreecha.Scores of people in the center of Addis Ababa chanted slogans such as “Down, down Abiy!” a reference to Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed after performing ritual ceremonies to mark the end of the rainy season and the beginning of the harvest in Oromia state.They also chanted support for Oromo opposition politician Jawar Mohammed, who was arrested last year following an outbreak of deadly...
PROTESTS
Washington Examiner

Will Ethiopia’s genocide be worse than Rwanda’s?

When Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed won the Nobel Peace Prize in 2019, he was the toast of the town. Today, he is among the world’s most dangerous men. Almost a year ago, he sent his army into Ethiopia’s northern Tigray region after leaders there defied his order to postpone elections. Abiy apologists blame his former partners in the Tigray People's Liberation Front for sparking the conflict by attacking an Ethiopian military position . But Abiy's subsequent operation appeared preplanned, and the collective punishment upon ethnic Tigrayans in Tigray and in Ethiopia’s capital Addis Ababa was clearly illegal. Abiy moved to isolate Tigray, restrict media access, and prevent food and humanitarian aid from reaching the province.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Famine#Doctors Without Borders#Kenya#U N#Unicef#The Associated Press#Ap
abc17news.com

UN says Ethiopia has no legal right to expel 7 UN officials

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United Nations chief has informed Ethiopia that it has no legal right to expel seven U.N. officials whom it accused of “meddling” in the country’s affairs. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned that severe restrictions on desperately needed aid to the conflict-wracked Tigray region have created a humanitarian and human rights crisis that is “spiraling out of control.” U.N. deputy spokesman Farhan Haq said Guterres conveyed to Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed during a phone call on Friday that declaring someone “persona non grata” — or unwelcome — applies to states, not to the U.N. or its personnel.
WORLD
primenewsghana.com

UN shocked by Ethiopia's decision to expel top officials

The UN has expressed its shock at the expulsion of seven of its senior officials by the Ethiopian government. Secretary-General António Guterres said it was engaging with the government "in the expectation" the affected staff could "continue their important work". Ethiopia earlier declared the seven "persona non grata" and said...
WORLD
UN News Centre

Ethiopia: 7 UN officials told to leave country within 72 hours

Secretary-General António Guterres voiced his shock on Thursday after the Ethiopian Government declared seven UN staff persona non grata, ordering them to leave the country within 72 hours. The Ethiopian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a tweet that five members of the UN humanitarian affairs office, OCHA, including senior...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Human Rights
Country
Ethiopia
News Break
Politics
Place
Africa
NewsBreak
United Nations
The Independent

Malaysia warns Myanmar to cooperate with envoy or no summit

Malaysia's foreign minister warned Monday that Myanmar may be excluded from a summit of Southeast Asian leaders this month if it refuses to cooperate with the bloc's special envoy in resolving the military-ruled country's deepening crisis.The 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations which includes Myanmar, picked Brunei’s Second Foreign Minister Erywan Yusof in August as their special envoy and mediator following a military takeover in February that toppled the civilian government of Aung San Suu Kyi. He is reportedly still negotiating with Myanmar's military on the terms of a visit. Malaysian Foreign Minister Saifuddin Abdullah said he expressed...
POLITICS
Matt Lillywhite

Major Food Shortages Are Coming To The United States

If you've recently been to the grocery store, you probably noticed a few empty shelves. Many people are unable to buy everything on their shopping list. And, unfortunately, experts predict that food shortages across the United States will get much worse over the coming months.
The Guardian

Australia warns China against ‘threat or use of force’ following Taiwan air incursions

The Australian government has raised concerns about China’s increased incursions into Taiwan’s air defence zone and warned against “the threat or use of force”. Taiwan has said Beijing sent nearly 150 fighter jets and bombers into its air defence zone over four consecutive days, prompting the US to describe the incursions as “provocative” and “destabilising”. Taiwan’s foreign minister, Joseph Wu, described the activity as “threatening”.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
albuquerquenews.net

U.S. Homeland Security Secretary 'shocked' that migrants have Covid

WASHINGTON D.C.: Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas expressed shock at the recent spike in Delta variant COVID-19 cases among migrants at the U.S. border. During a speech on Monday at the Migration Policy Institute's annual immigration law and policy conference in Washington, he said, "I did not expect to be, in late September, where we are."
IMMIGRATION
Fox News

Nearly 100,000 people in Mexico have disappeared

Almost 100,000 people have disappeared in Mexico, according to the country’s National Search Commission, which keeps a record existing since 1964. Most are thought to have been killed by drug cartels, their bodies dumped into shallow graves or burned. Searchers have learned over the last decade, since the height of...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

ALL THAT REMAINS Singer Warns Of 'Authoritarian Takeover Of U.S. Government', Says Calling Capitol Riot An 'Insurrection' Is 'Ridiculous'

During an appearance on the latest episode of "The Chad Prather Show", which airs through conservative media group Blaze Media, ALL THAT REMAINS singer Phil Labonte was asked for his opinion on the state of the world at the moment. He responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "There's an attempt for an authoritarian takeover of the United States government in a way that is unprecedented in American history. And the worst part is the people that do want to fight it, they have to deal with — essentially, it's just the most slanderous attacks. If you say 'I'm for this', someone will always say, 'Oh, you just want to do this hurtful thing to this person or these people,' or whatever."
U.S. POLITICS
Daily Herald

Daily Herald

Chicago, IL
17K+
Followers
119K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Herald covers the news you need to know in Chicago's suburbs. We are one of the top 25 fastest growing media companies in the U.S., covering news, business and entertainment in the Chicago suburbs.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy