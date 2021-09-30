CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Re-examining chemically defined liquid diets through the lens of the microbiome

By Tiffany Toni
Nature.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNature Reviews Gastroenterology & Hepatology (2021)Cite this article. Trends in nutritional science are rapidly shifting as information regarding the value of eating unprocessed foods and its salutary effect on the human microbiome emerge. Unravelling the evolution and ecology by which humans have harboured a microbiome that participates in every facet of health and disease is daunting. Most strikingly, the host habitat has sought out naturally occurring foodstuff that can fulfil its own metabolic needs and also the needs of its microbiota, each of which remain inexorably connected to one another. With the introduction of modern medicine and complexities of critical care, came the assumption that the best way to feed a critically ill patient is by delivering fibre-free chemically defined sterile liquid foods (that is, total enteral nutrition). In this Perspective, we uncover the potential flaws in this assumption and discuss how emerging technology in microbiome sciences might inform the best method of feeding malnourished and critically ill patients.

