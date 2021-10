Walt Disney World’s 50th Anniversary has arrived! Each Disney Park is brimming with excitement as the 18-month long celebration is underway. At Magic Kingdom Park, fans are seeing the new nighttime spectacular, Disney Enchantment. At EPCOT, Guests can finally take a ride on Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure and see the stunning Harmonious. At Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Guests are being wowed by the Tower of Terror Beacon of Magic. And even Disney’s Animal Kingdom is getting in on the fun with Disney KiteTails. Disney fans that aren’t able to get to Theme Park right away can still enjoy all things Disney! If you have Disney+ you’re in luck as Disney has now released a special “Disney Parks” Collection. You can search for the collection in Disney+ as “Disney Parks” or scroll to find the collection listed.

TRAVEL ・ 7 DAYS AGO