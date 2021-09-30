Two MSU Debate teams reach elimination debates at season opener
Michigan State University Debate had two teams competing in elimination debates at the Northwestern Season Opener. Over 140 teams participated in the tournament. In the elimination debates, MSU was represented by Nate Glancy, an economics senior; David Koster, a political science sophomore; Piper Meloche, a social relations and policy major; and Tony Miklovis, a James Madison College freshman. Meloche, Koster and Miklovis are members of the Honors College.msutoday.msu.edu
