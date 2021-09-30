CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hancom Group to Launch Sejong-1 Satellite in 2022, opening the world's first three-tiered remote sensing image data service

In the first half of 2022, Hancom InSpace (CEO Choi Myungjin), an affiliate of Hancom Group (Chairman Kim Sang-Cheol), working in cooperation with Spire Global (NASDAQ: SPIR), a leading US space satellite data company, will launch Korea's first private satellite for Earth observation. With this event, Hancom Group will be the first non-governmental entity in South Korea to put into space a satellite weighing less than 100 kg.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Remote Sensing#Data Acquisition#Hancom Group Lrb#Spire Global#Spir#Korean#Sejong 1 Hancom Group#Hancom Inc
