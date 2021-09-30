CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

Launch of Space Data Marketplace

SpaceRef
 6 days ago

Today marks the signature of the Space Data Marketplace project whose mission is to facilitate access to space data and create value for the whole space industry in France, Europe and internationally, by offering inspiring use cases. Supported by the French Recovery Plan and the French space government agency CNES,...

www.spaceref.com

SpaceNews.com

Space data used to detect sources of GPS disruptions

ST. LOUIS — The proliferation of electronic devices designed to interfere with Global Positioning System signals is a problem for the Pentagon and for many industries that depend on GPS, as disruptions affect every aspect of operations. One of the challenges is identifying the precise location and source of interference,...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
SpaceRef

Global Future Council on Space Report: Space for Net Zero

Climate change is one of the greatest global challenges. The accumulation of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere, particularly from anthropogenic emissions, is changing Earth's climate at an unprecedented rate. Space capabilities - notably hundreds of satellites monitoring Earth systems - are critical to achieving net-zero greenhouse gas emissions and thus...
SCIENCE
SpaceRef

Minerva Space Technologies Secures $150 Million Credit Facility to Launch Marketplace for Space Domain Infrastructure Non-Fungible Digital Assets (NFA

Minerva Space Technologies announces today it has secured a $150 million investment to launch a marketplace for space domain infrastructure "non fungible" digital assets (NFAs), and to operate satellites in GEO and cislunar orbits to generate authenticated multi-mode sensor spaceborne data. Minerva Space Technologies will bring to market a collection...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
SpaceRef

Towards a $7.5B Earth Observation Data and Service Market by 2030

Paris, Washington D.C., Montreal, Yokohama, Sydney, Toulouse, 6, October 2021 – Euroconsult has released its latest Earth Observation: Data & Services Market (EODSM) report for 2021, providing a fresh global assessment of the Earth Observation (EO) satellite-based commercial demand for imagery and value-added services, in 8 regions and across 9 vertical markets.
INDUSTRY
Thales
SpaceRef

Orbit Fab to Publish Satellite Refueling Interface Designs

Orbit Fab, the first company to launch a commercial fuel depot in space, announced the release of the RAFTI™ Open License, offering a standard refueling interface design for all satellites in LEO, GEO, and cislunar space. RAFTI stands for Rapidly Attachable Fluid Transfer Interface, and the RAFTI Open License defines the mechanical, electrical, and functional specifications. Orbit Fab intends to share its intellectual property with the commercial space industry by offering an Open License for RAFTI. Orbit Fab has attracted significant financial support including US defense giants Lockheed Martin (through its venture arm Lockheed Martin Ventures) and Northrop Grumman Corporation.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
SpaceRef

British Spacebit participates in World Expo-2020

British space robotics company Spacebit, which is to carry out the first ever UK Moon mission next, 2022, year, is taking part in Expo 2020 in Dubai, UAE. “Spacebit is honoured to become part of such a prominent forum of innovators from all around the world. Being presented at Expo is a great chance for any business to reinforce its international partnerships and showcase its success stories. We are happy to be demonstrating what the UK private sector has to offer”, – noted Founder and CEO of Spacebit Pavlo Tanasyuk.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
SpaceRef

IronNet Sees Rapid Growth in Collective Defense Community for Space, Adds Additional Organizations

IronNet, Inc. (NYSE: IRNT) (“IronNet”), an innovative leader transforming cybersecurity through Collective Defense, is continuing to scale its presence in the space industry by welcoming customers X-energy and Satelles to the Collective Defense Community for Space, which shares real-time, automated attack intelligence among community members for increased visibility and faster response to cyberattacks.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
SpaceRef

Enclosing Lucy For Launch

Workers inside the Astrotech Space Operations Facility in Titusville, Florida, move the first half of the United Launch Alliance (ULA) payload fairing toward NASA's Lucy spacecraft on Sept. 30, 2021. The payload fairing will encapsulate and protect the spacecraft during launch and ascent. Lucy is scheduled to launch no earlier...
TITUSVILLE, FL
martechseries.com

Fluent’s Authenticated Consumer Data Now Available Through Snowflake Data Marketplace

Marketers Can Leverage Snowflake to Securely Source Fluent’s Health, Political, and Demographic Data. Fluent, Inc., a leading data-driven, performance marketing company, has partnered with Snowflake, the Data Cloud company, to make its opted-in data sets and first-party data generation solutions available through the Snowflake Data Marketplace. The Snowflake Data Marketplace offers a frictionless data sharing experience with no data transfer or integration requirements, enabling direct, secure, and governed access to live Fluent data sets.
HEALTH
Space.com

Chinese company aims for suborbital space tourism with familiar rocket design

A Chinese launch company is aiming to provide rides to space for tourists as soon as 2024, apparently drawing inspiration from the exploits of Blue Origin. CAS Space, a commercial spinoff from the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS), is already developing rockets for commercial satellite launches and announced in August that it wants to send people up into space, albeit briefly.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
SpaceRef

NASA Heomd Emerging Frontiers in Research and Innovation - Engineering Living Systems Solicitation

The National Science Foundation (NSF) recently released a new solicitation topic as part of its FY22 Emerging Frontiers in Research and Innovation (EFRI) Program, entitled, Engineering Living Systems (ELiS). The EFRI-ELiS topic will support transdisciplinary research to advance the design, modeling, fabrication, and manufacturing of engineered living systems to address societal needs as well as the associated ethical, legal, and social implications of using living systems as building blocks and components for next-generation sustainable engineering. More specifically, ELiS will seed and catalyze transformative and convergence research with the goal of creating living systems for sustainable engineering with a focus on three national/societal needs: Thread 1) a sustainable built environment, Thread 2) monitoring and surveillance for a safe built environment, and Thread 3) biomining for sustainable metal extraction and resource recovery. ELiS will also contribute to the development of the basic science and engineering knowledge needed to advance the respective missions of our Federal Partner Agencies including 1) NASA’s goals for sustainable space exploration and 2) the Defense Threat Reduction Agency (DTRA)’s goals for the development and deployment of enabling capabilities to understand the built environment, threats, and vulnerabilities.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
SpaceRef

Voyager Space Announces Acquisition of Valley Tech Systems

Voyager Space (Voyager), a global leader in space exploration, today announced the acquisition of Valley Tech Systems (VTS), a technology company focused on developing controllable solid hypersonic propulsion and open architecture ISR (intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance) technologies. Voyager's acquisition of Valley Tech Systems highlights the company's intent to further expand its defense capabilities and apply these technologies to support Voyager Space's existing complementary capabilities and address customer demand across the defense and commercial sectors.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
SpaceRef

Enhanced SBIRS GEO-6 Missile Warning Satellite Ready Early for 2022 Launch

He U.S. Space Force’s latest missile warning satellite is ready for launch, after finishing production nearly a month ahead of schedule. Lockheed Martin’s sixth Space Based Infrared System Geosynchronous Earth Orbit (SBIRS GEO-6) missile warning satellite is now in storage awaiting its expected launch in 2022. SBIRS GEO-6 is the second military space satellite built on Lockheed Martin’s modernized LM2100 Combat Bus™ -- an enhanced space vehicle that provides even greater resiliency and cyber-hardening against growing threats, as well as improved spacecraft power, propulsion and electronics.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
SpaceRef

Maxar Awarded G-EGD Contract Renewal for Mission-Ready Satellite Imagery by U.S. Government

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) (TSX:MAXR), a trusted partner and innovator in Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure, today announced it has been awarded an Option Year 2 contract renewal by the U.S. National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency (NGA) for the Global Enhanced GEOINT Delivery (G-EGD) program. The contract, which began September 1, 2021, is valued at $44 million. This is the second of three option years for the contract, which has a total value of up to $176M.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
SpaceRef

HySpecIQ Selects BridgeComm's High-Speed Optical Solutions for Satellite Constellation Integration

BridgeComm, Inc., a leader in optical wireless communications (OWC) solutions and services, today announced that it will enter into a strategic agreement with HySpecIQ, a satellite-powered hyperspectral analytics company. BridgeComm's high-speed optical downlink was selected for integration on HySpecIQ's new low earth orbit (LEO) constellation. BridgeComm's laser communications downlink terminals...
ECONOMY
SpaceRef

Beyond Earth Applauds a UK Space Solar Power Report

A UK Space Solar Power (SSP) report. “Space Based Space Solar Power: De-risking the pathway to Net Zero” is applauded by the US-based space policy think tank Beyond Earth Institute (BE). The report, written by the Frazer-Nash Consultancy for the UK Department of Energy outlined the application of SSP for the European country. SSP is the idea of using solar panels in space to collect power from the Sun to serve the energy needs of the people on Earth or in space. BE supports the idea of communities in space and believes that SSP holds great promise for the United States, as well as the UK.
WORLD
SpaceRef

World View Enters Space Tourism and Exploration Market to Take Passengers to the Edge of Space

World View, the leading stratospheric ballooning company, today announced an expansion of services that includes the global launch of the first-of-its-kind, edge-of-space experience. The World View space tourism experience is the most affordable, longest duration and most accessible space experience on Earth. As a purpose-first company, World View is focused on inspiring, creating and exploring new perspectives, offering participants more accessibility to space tourism experiences than ever before. World View’s mission is to bring as many people as possible to the edge of space so that at 100,000 feet, they’ll see a world without borders or species and come back driven to make the world a better place. The company believes that by reaching a critical mass of people experiencing what has been labeled the Overview Effect that humanity will be able to markedly improve the future of our fragile Earth.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

