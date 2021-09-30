CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Bull Elk Rescued After Getting Tangled in Phone Wire

By Dave Jensen
 6 days ago
It's was almost ironic, as the bull elk was caught up in some errant phone wire that was hanging too low, but couldn't make a call. It's a situation that can remind any child of the 70s or 80s of getting the family's landline phone's 20-foot cord all wrapped up around you. I'm very sure the bull elk found no humor in his predicament.

