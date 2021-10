A furious election official in Idaho says Mike Lindell’s efforts to “tarnish” votes in his county by falsely alleging widespread voter fraud should “make your blood boil”. Several counties in Idaho have been conducting hand recounts after Mr Lindell alleged that 35,000 votes had been switched from Donald Trump to Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential election through “electronic manipulation”.In a scathing statement, Bonner County Clerk Mike Rosedale said claims of voter machine hacking “completely miss the mark” as none of the state’s voting machines were connected to the internet.Mr Rosedale added it was “infuriating” that nobody from Mr...

