CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Capella Space to Expand Federal Team with New Vice President and General Manager of U.S. Government Services

SpaceRef
 6 days ago

Capella Space, an information services company that provides high-quality, high-speed Earth observation data on demand, today announced the appointment of Amy Hopkins as vice president and general manager of its U.S. government services. Hopkins joins a growing team of industry experts as customer demand grows for Capella's high-resolution, high-quality synthetic aperture radar (SAR) data.

www.spaceref.com

Comments / 0

Related
SpaceRef

BlackSky Appoints Susan M. Gordon to Board of Directors

BlackSky (NYSE: BKSY) welcomes Susan M. (Sue) Gordon to its Board of Directors. Ms. Gordon is the former principal deputy director of national intelligence, the nation’s highest-ranking career intelligence officer. In that capacity, Ms. Gordon managed the operations of the intelligence community and was a key advisor to the President and National Security Council.
BUSINESS
SpaceRef

Exotrail management is evolving to support its hypergrowth

Exotrail, a French company specializing in mobility solutions for satellites, has become in a few years one of the leaders in European NewSpace. Today, the company is organizing the redeployment of its governing bodies to support its new phase of expansion. As such, Jean-Luc Maria, cofounder and former CTO, succeeds David Henri as Chairman and CEO. David Henri takes on the functions of cofounder & Chief Product Officer in charge of the product marketing and strategy. Nicolas Heitz and Paul Lascombes, both also cofounders of Exotrail, remain respectively COO and Chief Scientist. Sébastien Duménil, completes the Executive Committee of Exotrail as Chief Commercial Officer.
INDUSTRY
SpaceRef

Minerva Space Technologies Secures $150 Million Credit Facility to Launch Marketplace for Space Domain Infrastructure Non-Fungible Digital Assets (NFA

Minerva Space Technologies announces today it has secured a $150 million investment to launch a marketplace for space domain infrastructure "non fungible" digital assets (NFAs), and to operate satellites in GEO and cislunar orbits to generate authenticated multi-mode sensor spaceborne data. Minerva Space Technologies will bring to market a collection...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
SpaceRef

Maxar Awarded G-EGD Contract Renewal for Mission-Ready Satellite Imagery by U.S. Government

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) (TSX:MAXR), a trusted partner and innovator in Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure, today announced it has been awarded an Option Year 2 contract renewal by the U.S. National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency (NGA) for the Global Enhanced GEOINT Delivery (G-EGD) program. The contract, which began September 1, 2021, is valued at $44 million. This is the second of three option years for the contract, which has a total value of up to $176M.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Space Force#U S Government Services#Phantom Works#Northrop Grumman#The Joint Chiefs Of Staff#Sar#Department Of Defense
SpaceRef

Voyager Space Announces Acquisition of Valley Tech Systems

Voyager Space (Voyager), a global leader in space exploration, today announced the acquisition of Valley Tech Systems (VTS), a technology company focused on developing controllable solid hypersonic propulsion and open architecture ISR (intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance) technologies. Voyager's acquisition of Valley Tech Systems highlights the company's intent to further expand its defense capabilities and apply these technologies to support Voyager Space's existing complementary capabilities and address customer demand across the defense and commercial sectors.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
SpaceRef

Enhanced SBIRS GEO-6 Missile Warning Satellite Ready Early for 2022 Launch

He U.S. Space Force’s latest missile warning satellite is ready for launch, after finishing production nearly a month ahead of schedule. Lockheed Martin’s sixth Space Based Infrared System Geosynchronous Earth Orbit (SBIRS GEO-6) missile warning satellite is now in storage awaiting its expected launch in 2022. SBIRS GEO-6 is the second military space satellite built on Lockheed Martin’s modernized LM2100 Combat Bus™ -- an enhanced space vehicle that provides even greater resiliency and cyber-hardening against growing threats, as well as improved spacecraft power, propulsion and electronics.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
SpaceRef

NASA Heomd Emerging Frontiers in Research and Innovation - Engineering Living Systems Solicitation

The National Science Foundation (NSF) recently released a new solicitation topic as part of its FY22 Emerging Frontiers in Research and Innovation (EFRI) Program, entitled, Engineering Living Systems (ELiS). The EFRI-ELiS topic will support transdisciplinary research to advance the design, modeling, fabrication, and manufacturing of engineered living systems to address societal needs as well as the associated ethical, legal, and social implications of using living systems as building blocks and components for next-generation sustainable engineering. More specifically, ELiS will seed and catalyze transformative and convergence research with the goal of creating living systems for sustainable engineering with a focus on three national/societal needs: Thread 1) a sustainable built environment, Thread 2) monitoring and surveillance for a safe built environment, and Thread 3) biomining for sustainable metal extraction and resource recovery. ELiS will also contribute to the development of the basic science and engineering knowledge needed to advance the respective missions of our Federal Partner Agencies including 1) NASA’s goals for sustainable space exploration and 2) the Defense Threat Reduction Agency (DTRA)’s goals for the development and deployment of enabling capabilities to understand the built environment, threats, and vulnerabilities.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Interesting Engineering

One US Navy Submarine Could Fire 154 Tomahawk Missiles at North Korea

Following news of the latest successful tests of hypersonic missiles by the United States, and apparently North Korea, it may have escaped people's attention that the U.S.'s aging, yet venerable, guided missile-armed Ohio-class submarines have been earmarked to be among the first platforms to get them. Already among the most heavily armed ocean-going vessels on the planet, an arsenal of hypersonic missiles would cement their future in the navy for years to come.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Boeing
NewsBreak
Facebook
SpaceRef

National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency Awards HawkEye 360 RF Mapping Contract

HawkEye 360 Inc., the world's first commercial company to pioneer radio frequency (RF) data and analytics from space-based satellites, today announced it has been awarded a contract by the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency (NGA) to help the agency discover, characterize and map activities which emit energy in the RF bands of the electromagnetic spectrum.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
SpaceRef

NASA Issues Contracts to Mature Electrified Aircraft Propulsion Technologies

NASA has selected two U.S. companies to support its Electric Powertrain Flight Demonstration (EPFD) that will rapidly mature Electrified Aircraft Propulsion (EAP) technologies through ground and flight demonstrations. Through the EPFD program, NASA seeks to introduce EAP technologies to U.S. aviation fleets no later than 2035, supporting short-range and regional...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
SpaceRef

Launch of Space Data Marketplace

Today marks the signature of the Space Data Marketplace project whose mission is to facilitate access to space data and create value for the whole space industry in France, Europe and internationally, by offering inspiring use cases. Supported by the French Recovery Plan and the French space government agency CNES,...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
SpaceRef

Hancom Group to Launch Sejong-1 Satellite in 2022, opening the world's first three-tiered remote sensing image data service

In the first half of 2022, Hancom InSpace (CEO Choi Myungjin), an affiliate of Hancom Group (Chairman Kim Sang-Cheol), working in cooperation with Spire Global (NASDAQ: SPIR), a leading US space satellite data company, will launch Korea's first private satellite for Earth observation. With this event, Hancom Group will be the first non-governmental entity in South Korea to put into space a satellite weighing less than 100 kg.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
pctonline.com

CDS Services Named a Top 100 Federal Government Pest Contractor

CDS Services, a Service Disabled Veteran Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) based in Murrieta, Calif., was ranked No. 2 on the Top 100 Federal Government Pest Control Prime Contractors for fiscal year 2021. The ranking was based on awarded contract values during this period in which CDS was awarded more than...
MURRIETA, CA
TravelPulse

Una O'Leary Is New General Manager, Canada For Virtuoso

Global luxury travel networkv Virtuoso has announced that úna O’Leary has joined the organization as General Manager, Canada. O’Leary will be responsible for driving Virtuoso’s business development to increase its footprint within Canada through strategic partnerships focused on expanding its global network of travel agency members and preferred travel providers, while elevating the group’s brand awareness and preference among affluent.
ECONOMY
savannahbusinessjournal.com

BRAD BOWMAN announced as Vice President of Atlantic Waste Services

September 24, 2021 - Atlantic Waste Services Inc., recently announced the addition of Brad Bowman as Vice President. In his new position, Brad will oversee all operating aspects of the company such as collection, transfer, sales, market development, and infrastructure development. His responsibilities include existing and new market expansion, acquisitions, revenue management, product development, and strategic planning.
SAVANNAH, GA
blooloop.com

Embed welcomes new General Manager of EMEA Operations

Embed, a leading worldwide supplier of point-of-sale and revenue management systems, has announced the appointment of Shafraz Kassam as General Manager of Operations in the Europe, Middle East, and Africa region. Kassam comes from a strong hospitality background, with experience in providing quality customer service. He previously worked as Operations...
BUSINESS
Reuters

U.S. Vice President Harris welcomes India's resuming COVID exports

WASHINGTON, Sept 23 (Reuters) - U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris said on Thursday that she welcomes India's announcement that it will resume COVID-19 vaccine exports. India announced this week that it resume exports of COVID-19 vaccines later this year. India, the world's biggest maker of vaccines, stopped exports of COVID shots in April to focus on inoculating its own population as infections exploded.
U.S. POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy