CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cooperstown, NY

Heavy Motor Equipment Operator...

Daily Star
 6 days ago

Heavy Motor Equipment Operator (full-time) The Village of Cooperstown has an opening for the position of Heavy Motor Equipment Operator. Requirements include the possession of a valid New York State CDL Class A or B license or the ability to obtain one within 6 months of employment and experience in the operation of heavy equipment. This is a full-time position with a starting salary of $18.477 per hour and benefits that include paid leave time, health insurance and NYS Retirement System. Applicants must be a resident of Otsego County. Applications will be accepted until positions are filled. For further information regarding the positions and to obtain an application please contact the Village Clerk's Office at 607-547-2411 or send your resume and cover letter to: Jenna L. Utter Village Clerk Village of Cooperstown PO Box 346 Cooperstown, NY 13326.

marketplace.thedailystar.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Zuckerberg responds to Facebook whistleblower's allegations

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg released a lengthy statement Tuesday after a company whistleblower made waves during a much-publicized Senate hearing. Frances Haugen, a former Facebook product manager, participated in a Senate Commerce subcommittee hearing earlier that day, during which she accused the company of not having enough employees to keep track of content and said the platform harmed children.
BUSINESS
CNN

US Department of Education overhauls Public Service Loan Forgiveness program

(CNN) — The US Department of Education announced major changes Wednesday to a federal student loan forgiveness program that the agency says could bring relief to more than 550,000 borrowers working in government and nonprofit sectors, including around 22,000 borrowers who will automatically be eligible for student loan forgiveness without needing to take additional steps.
EDUCATION
The Hill

Democrats look to make debt ceiling a winning issue

Democrats are looking to flip the script by going on offense against Senate Republicans’ refusal to raise the debt ceiling. The party’s latest pre-midterms strategy mirrors the GOP game plan of tying vulnerable Democratic incumbents to inflation and the $3.5 trillion reconciliation package, which has been championed by the party’s progressive flank. Like that GOP gambit, Democrats hope they can win voters over by bringing a faraway financial concept to voters’ kitchen tables.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cooperstown, NY
County
Otsego County, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Equipment#Paid Leave#Retirement#Nys Retirement System#The Village Clerk

Comments / 0

Community Policy