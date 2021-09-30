Heavy Motor Equipment Operator (full-time) The Village of Cooperstown has an opening for the position of Heavy Motor Equipment Operator. Requirements include the possession of a valid New York State CDL Class A or B license or the ability to obtain one within 6 months of employment and experience in the operation of heavy equipment. This is a full-time position with a starting salary of $18.477 per hour and benefits that include paid leave time, health insurance and NYS Retirement System. Applicants must be a resident of Otsego County. Applications will be accepted until positions are filled. For further information regarding the positions and to obtain an application please contact the Village Clerk's Office at 607-547-2411 or send your resume and cover letter to: Jenna L. Utter Village Clerk Village of Cooperstown PO Box 346 Cooperstown, NY 13326.