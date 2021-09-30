CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

SpaceX Cargo Dragon Undocked From Station

SpaceRef
 6 days ago

With NASA astronaut Shane Kimbrough monitoring aboard the International Space Station, a SpaceX cargo Dragon spacecraft undocked from the station’s forward port of the Harmony module at 9:12 a.m. EDT. Cargo Dragon will fire its thrusters to move a safe distance away from the station prior to a deorbit burn...

www.spaceref.com

Florida State
Aviation Week

SpaceX Beefs Up Crew-3 Dragon

CAPE CANAVERAL—The SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule that will fly four members of the upcoming International Space Station (ISS) Expedition 66 crew has been upgraded to help prevent issues encountered during previous flights, including a debris strike that damaged a drogue parachute used during the... Subscription Required. SpaceX Beefs Up Crew-3...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
SpaceRef

Thomas becomes Space Station commander

On 4 October 2021 ESA astronaut Thomas Pesquet became commander of the International Space Station, taking over from Japanese Aerospace Exploration Agency astronaut and fellow Crew-2 member Akihiko Hoshide. Thomas will hold this role until shortly before Crew-2 return to Earth in November. Thomas officially accepted his new position during...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Shane Kimbrough
SpaceRef

Orbit Fab to Publish Satellite Refueling Interface Designs

Orbit Fab, the first company to launch a commercial fuel depot in space, announced the release of the RAFTI™ Open License, offering a standard refueling interface design for all satellites in LEO, GEO, and cislunar space. RAFTI stands for Rapidly Attachable Fluid Transfer Interface, and the RAFTI Open License defines the mechanical, electrical, and functional specifications. Orbit Fab intends to share its intellectual property with the commercial space industry by offering an Open License for RAFTI. Orbit Fab has attracted significant financial support including US defense giants Lockheed Martin (through its venture arm Lockheed Martin Ventures) and Northrop Grumman Corporation.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
SpaceRef

Enclosing Lucy For Launch

Workers inside the Astrotech Space Operations Facility in Titusville, Florida, move the first half of the United Launch Alliance (ULA) payload fairing toward NASA's Lucy spacecraft on Sept. 30, 2021. The payload fairing will encapsulate and protect the spacecraft during launch and ascent. Lucy is scheduled to launch no earlier...
TITUSVILLE, FL
SpaceRef

All Artemis I Secondary Payloads Installed in Rocket’s Orion Stage Adapter

Technicians have loaded the last of 10 CubeSats into the Space Launch System (SLS) rocket’s five-foot-tall Orion stage adapter at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida. After the Orion spacecraft separates from the SLS rocket for a precise trajectory toward the Moon, the shoebox-sized payloads are released from the Orion stage adapter to conduct their own science and technology missions.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Phys.org

Video: We asked a NASA technologist – is there oxygen on Mars?

Is there oxygen on Mars? Technically yes, but it's nothing like the amount we have on Earth. So breathing is out of the question. However, there is a lot of carbon dioxide (CO2) on Mars. Now, a new technology—MOXIE—has proven that we can convert Martian CO2 into oxygen for use...
ASTRONOMY
#Spacex Dragon#Space Science#Harmony#Nasa Television#Twitter
Space.com

Chinese company aims for suborbital space tourism with familiar rocket design

A Chinese launch company is aiming to provide rides to space for tourists as soon as 2024, apparently drawing inspiration from the exploits of Blue Origin. CAS Space, a commercial spinoff from the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS), is already developing rockets for commercial satellite launches and announced in August that it wants to send people up into space, albeit briefly.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Inverse

Elon Musk shares electrifying video of rocket during storm

SpaceX’s next rocket is already making a dramatic impression. On Saturday, CEO Elon Musk shared a video on Twitter of the company’s Texas facility, where teams are hard at work on the upcoming Starship rocket. The fully-reusable Starship, designed to one day send humans to Mars, is preparing for its...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
SpaceX
Economy
Industry
Facebook
Aerospace & Defense
Orlando Sentinel

Watch lightning strike SpaceX Starship prototype

Lightning storms aren’t just a problem at Kennedy Space Center. SpaceX has to deal with the threat at its Starship base in Texas as well. Twitter user @LabPadre posted video from a serious light show that connected with hardware at the SpaceX Starbase in Boca Chica, Texas on Friday. Elon Musk chimed in on Twitter to confirm the light show was real. The storm looks like it makes contact with ...
ORLANDO, FL
SpaceRef

NASA Invites Media to Launch of Double Asteroid Redirection Test

Media accreditation is open for the upcoming launch of NASA’s Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) mission, an evaluation of technologies for preventing a hazardous asteroid from striking Earth. DART is targeted to launch at 10:20 p.m. PST, Nov. 23, 2021, (1:20 a.m. EST, Nov. 24), aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
SpaceRef

World View Enters Space Tourism and Exploration Market to Take Passengers to the Edge of Space

World View, the leading stratospheric ballooning company, today announced an expansion of services that includes the global launch of the first-of-its-kind, edge-of-space experience. The World View space tourism experience is the most affordable, longest duration and most accessible space experience on Earth. As a purpose-first company, World View is focused on inspiring, creating and exploring new perspectives, offering participants more accessibility to space tourism experiences than ever before. World View’s mission is to bring as many people as possible to the edge of space so that at 100,000 feet, they’ll see a world without borders or species and come back driven to make the world a better place. The company believes that by reaching a critical mass of people experiencing what has been labeled the Overview Effect that humanity will be able to markedly improve the future of our fragile Earth.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

