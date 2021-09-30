CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

SpaceTech Analytics Developed First-of-its-kind “Spaceness Index” to Profile the Global Industry in Landmark Analysis

SpaceRef
 6 days ago

SpaceTech Analytics, a Deep Knowledge Group’s flagship subsidiary, announces the release of an open-access, 245-page special analytical case study, interactive IT-Platform, and Dashboard designed to provide tangible industry insights, market trends, companies, investors, technologies benchmarking, and forecasting on the Global SpaceTech Industry: “SpaceTech Industry 2021 Landscape Overview.”. 𝐋𝐢𝐧𝐤 𝐭𝐨 𝐭𝐡𝐞...

spaceref.com

SpaceRef

Mynaric adds space industry leader Hans Koenigsmann to Supervisory Board

Mynaric today announced that space industry leader Hans Koenigsmann was nominated to join its supervisory board. Koenigsmann was nominated by the supervisory board to replace resigning supervisory board member Gerd Gruppe, a former Executive board member of the German Aerospace Center (DLR), contingent on court approval. Mynaric wins Koenigsmann for his first advisory role outside of SpaceX where he acted in various high-profile leadership roles during a 20-year tenure.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
SpaceRef

Global Future Council on Space Report: Space for Net Zero

Climate change is one of the greatest global challenges. The accumulation of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere, particularly from anthropogenic emissions, is changing Earth's climate at an unprecedented rate. Space capabilities - notably hundreds of satellites monitoring Earth systems - are critical to achieving net-zero greenhouse gas emissions and thus...
SCIENCE
SpaceRef

IronNet Sees Rapid Growth in Collective Defense Community for Space, Adds Additional Organizations

IronNet, Inc. (NYSE: IRNT) (“IronNet”), an innovative leader transforming cybersecurity through Collective Defense, is continuing to scale its presence in the space industry by welcoming customers X-energy and Satelles to the Collective Defense Community for Space, which shares real-time, automated attack intelligence among community members for increased visibility and faster response to cyberattacks.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
SpaceRef

Towards a $7.5B Earth Observation Data and Service Market by 2030

Paris, Washington D.C., Montreal, Yokohama, Sydney, Toulouse, 6, October 2021 – Euroconsult has released its latest Earth Observation: Data & Services Market (EODSM) report for 2021, providing a fresh global assessment of the Earth Observation (EO) satellite-based commercial demand for imagery and value-added services, in 8 regions and across 9 vertical markets.
INDUSTRY
SpaceRef

Minerva Space Technologies Secures $150 Million Credit Facility to Launch Marketplace for Space Domain Infrastructure Non-Fungible Digital Assets (NFA

Minerva Space Technologies announces today it has secured a $150 million investment to launch a marketplace for space domain infrastructure "non fungible" digital assets (NFAs), and to operate satellites in GEO and cislunar orbits to generate authenticated multi-mode sensor spaceborne data. Minerva Space Technologies will bring to market a collection...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
SpaceRef

British Spacebit participates in World Expo-2020

British space robotics company Spacebit, which is to carry out the first ever UK Moon mission next, 2022, year, is taking part in Expo 2020 in Dubai, UAE. “Spacebit is honoured to become part of such a prominent forum of innovators from all around the world. Being presented at Expo is a great chance for any business to reinforce its international partnerships and showcase its success stories. We are happy to be demonstrating what the UK private sector has to offer”, – noted Founder and CEO of Spacebit Pavlo Tanasyuk.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Las Vegas Herald

Single Pair Ethernet Market 2021 Industry Size, Share, Global Analysis, Growth, Development Status, Regional Trends, Opportunity Assessment and Comprehensive Research Study Forecast with Covid-19 Impact till 2027

The research focuses on offering corporate insights and recommendations to assist clients in making strategic business decisions and long-term market growth. The Single Pair Ethernet market research aids readers in gathering important information and increasing their own progress. The market report is based on a detailed investigation of the industry as a whole. In all key industries, it provides an overview of industries, market dynamics, and competitive scenarios. The research also covers important industry data, current trends, and prospective market growth opportunities for leading market competitors.
MARKETS
SpaceRef

Exotrail management is evolving to support its hypergrowth

Exotrail, a French company specializing in mobility solutions for satellites, has become in a few years one of the leaders in European NewSpace. Today, the company is organizing the redeployment of its governing bodies to support its new phase of expansion. As such, Jean-Luc Maria, cofounder and former CTO, succeeds David Henri as Chairman and CEO. David Henri takes on the functions of cofounder & Chief Product Officer in charge of the product marketing and strategy. Nicolas Heitz and Paul Lascombes, both also cofounders of Exotrail, remain respectively COO and Chief Scientist. Sébastien Duménil, completes the Executive Committee of Exotrail as Chief Commercial Officer.
INDUSTRY
Medagadget.com

Global Blood Glucose Monitoring System Market Analysis and Insights 2021 to 2028 | Growth Prospects, Emerging Trends, Development Status, Segmentation with Product Type and Application, Top Industry Players

Overview of the Blood Glucose Monitoring System Market:. Blood glucose monitoring is simply the utilization of a particular glucose meter for analyzing the concentration of sugar in the blood. Particularly vital in diabetes management, a blood glucose monitor is typically carried out by puncturing the patient’s skin with a needle, then drawing blood into a chemically inactive disposable ‘test strip’ by applying pressure to the strip. Once these blood draws have been completed and processed, the analyzer will electronically read the results, which may range from a low blood sugar level to a high blood sugar level. In addition to this, the results can also show us whether the blood sugar level is correlated to changes in our bodily characteristics such as our body temperature, heart rate, or muscle activity.
MARKETS
SpaceRef

NASA Heomd Emerging Frontiers in Research and Innovation - Engineering Living Systems Solicitation

The National Science Foundation (NSF) recently released a new solicitation topic as part of its FY22 Emerging Frontiers in Research and Innovation (EFRI) Program, entitled, Engineering Living Systems (ELiS). The EFRI-ELiS topic will support transdisciplinary research to advance the design, modeling, fabrication, and manufacturing of engineered living systems to address societal needs as well as the associated ethical, legal, and social implications of using living systems as building blocks and components for next-generation sustainable engineering. More specifically, ELiS will seed and catalyze transformative and convergence research with the goal of creating living systems for sustainable engineering with a focus on three national/societal needs: Thread 1) a sustainable built environment, Thread 2) monitoring and surveillance for a safe built environment, and Thread 3) biomining for sustainable metal extraction and resource recovery. ELiS will also contribute to the development of the basic science and engineering knowledge needed to advance the respective missions of our Federal Partner Agencies including 1) NASA’s goals for sustainable space exploration and 2) the Defense Threat Reduction Agency (DTRA)’s goals for the development and deployment of enabling capabilities to understand the built environment, threats, and vulnerabilities.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
SpaceRef

Maxar Awarded G-EGD Contract Renewal for Mission-Ready Satellite Imagery by U.S. Government

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) (TSX:MAXR), a trusted partner and innovator in Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure, today announced it has been awarded an Option Year 2 contract renewal by the U.S. National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency (NGA) for the Global Enhanced GEOINT Delivery (G-EGD) program. The contract, which began September 1, 2021, is valued at $44 million. This is the second of three option years for the contract, which has a total value of up to $176M.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
SpaceRef

Beyond Earth Applauds a UK Space Solar Power Report

A UK Space Solar Power (SSP) report. “Space Based Space Solar Power: De-risking the pathway to Net Zero” is applauded by the US-based space policy think tank Beyond Earth Institute (BE). The report, written by the Frazer-Nash Consultancy for the UK Department of Energy outlined the application of SSP for the European country. SSP is the idea of using solar panels in space to collect power from the Sun to serve the energy needs of the people on Earth or in space. BE supports the idea of communities in space and believes that SSP holds great promise for the United States, as well as the UK.
WORLD
SpaceRef

Aistech Space and OrbAstro Announce Service Agreement for 6U Satellite Mission Monitoring Environmental Threats with Thermal Infrared Imager

Aistech Space SL (Aistech), a high-resolution thermal imaging service provider, has signed a contract with Orbital Astronautics Ltd (OrbAstro), a satellite and in-orbit service provider, to fly its first Guardian mission scheduled for launch in Q4 2021 onboard a SpaceX dedicated rideshare mission. The OrbAstro ORB-6 satellite platform (6U-class) will host an Aistech multi-spectral imaging payload to commence commercial services addressing markets linked to environmental sustainability.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
SpaceRef

Launch of Space Data Marketplace

Today marks the signature of the Space Data Marketplace project whose mission is to facilitate access to space data and create value for the whole space industry in France, Europe and internationally, by offering inspiring use cases. Supported by the French Recovery Plan and the French space government agency CNES,...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
bestnewsmonitoring.com

Global Sentiment Analytics Software Market: Regional And Global Industry Outlook 2021

COVID-19 Analysis: Turn massive Sentiment Analytics Software Market challenges into meaningful change. It’s not post-pandemic, it’s intra-pandemic. We’re still in it, and the implications for Sentiment Analytics Software Market are long-reaching. Let’s face it!. As the COVID-19 pandemic wreaks havoc on our global economies, Sentiment Analytics Software businesses are struggling...
SOFTWARE
SpaceRef

NASA Issues Contracts to Mature Electrified Aircraft Propulsion Technologies

NASA has selected two U.S. companies to support its Electric Powertrain Flight Demonstration (EPFD) that will rapidly mature Electrified Aircraft Propulsion (EAP) technologies through ground and flight demonstrations. Through the EPFD program, NASA seeks to introduce EAP technologies to U.S. aviation fleets no later than 2035, supporting short-range and regional...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
SpaceRef

Orbit Fab to Publish Satellite Refueling Interface Designs

Orbit Fab, the first company to launch a commercial fuel depot in space, announced the release of the RAFTI™ Open License, offering a standard refueling interface design for all satellites in LEO, GEO, and cislunar space. RAFTI stands for Rapidly Attachable Fluid Transfer Interface, and the RAFTI Open License defines the mechanical, electrical, and functional specifications. Orbit Fab intends to share its intellectual property with the commercial space industry by offering an Open License for RAFTI. Orbit Fab has attracted significant financial support including US defense giants Lockheed Martin (through its venture arm Lockheed Martin Ventures) and Northrop Grumman Corporation.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
SpaceRef

New model simplifies orbital radar trade-off studies for environmental monitoring

Skoltech researchers Alessandro Golkar and Ksenia Osipova, and former Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) student Giuseppe Cataldo (now working at NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center) have developed, within the framework of a Skoltech-MIT collaboration, a model to help engineers create and select the most promising conceptual designs of satellite radar systems. By optimizing the design of these rapidly evolving instruments, the model promotes their faster and more cost-efficient introduction, leading to better maps and storm, flood, and landslide monitoring. The study came out in Acta Astronautica.
SCIENCE
SpaceRef

ESA's Short Arm Human Centrifuge Has Been Upgraded

The ESA-owned Short Arm Human Centrifuge has been upgraded, installed and inaugurated at the Olympic Sport Centre Planica facility near Kranjska Gora, Slovenia. Soon to be home to ESA bedrest studies, this recently enhanced clinical research centre will help further scientists' knowledge of human physiology in space. Run by the...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

