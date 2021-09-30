National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency Awards HawkEye 360 RF Mapping Contract

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
HawkEye 360 Inc., the world's first commercial company to pioneer radio frequency (RF) data and analytics from space-based satellites, today announced it has been awarded a contract by the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency (NGA) to help the agency discover, characterize and map activities which emit energy in the RF bands of the electromagnetic spectrum.

spaceref.com

SpaceRef

Mynaric adds space industry leader Hans Koenigsmann to Supervisory Board

Mynaric today announced that space industry leader Hans Koenigsmann was nominated to join its supervisory board. Koenigsmann was nominated by the supervisory board to replace resigning supervisory board member Gerd Gruppe, a former Executive board member of the German Aerospace Center (DLR), contingent on court approval. Mynaric wins Koenigsmann for his first advisory role outside of SpaceX where he acted in various high-profile leadership roles during a 20-year tenure.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
ZDNet

Palantir wins U.S. army contract for 'intelligence data fabric'

Palantir Technologies, the Big Data analysis and machine learning company that went public last year, this afternoon announced it has been awarded a contract by the U.S. Army to provide analytics for the service's Capability Drop 2 program. The announcement drove up Palantir stock by 7% in late trading. Palantir...
MILITARY
ShareCast

Water Intelligence wins new national US account

Leak detection and remediation technology company Water Intelligence announced the launch of a new national account channel for its American Leak Detection (ALD) subsidiary on Wednesday. 1,200.99. 15:00 06/10/21. n/a. n/a. 2,061.21. 15:00 06/10/21. -1.13%. -23.61. The AIM-traded firm said ALD would be leveraging both its platform of more than...
BUSINESS
SpaceRef

Minerva Space Technologies Secures $150 Million Credit Facility to Launch Marketplace for Space Domain Infrastructure Non-Fungible Digital Assets (NFA

Minerva Space Technologies announces today it has secured a $150 million investment to launch a marketplace for space domain infrastructure "non fungible" digital assets (NFAs), and to operate satellites in GEO and cislunar orbits to generate authenticated multi-mode sensor spaceborne data. Minerva Space Technologies will bring to market a collection...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
SpaceRef

IronNet Sees Rapid Growth in Collective Defense Community for Space, Adds Additional Organizations

IronNet, Inc. (NYSE: IRNT) (“IronNet”), an innovative leader transforming cybersecurity through Collective Defense, is continuing to scale its presence in the space industry by welcoming customers X-energy and Satelles to the Collective Defense Community for Space, which shares real-time, automated attack intelligence among community members for increased visibility and faster response to cyberattacks.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
SpaceRef

NASA Heomd Emerging Frontiers in Research and Innovation - Engineering Living Systems Solicitation

The National Science Foundation (NSF) recently released a new solicitation topic as part of its FY22 Emerging Frontiers in Research and Innovation (EFRI) Program, entitled, Engineering Living Systems (ELiS). The EFRI-ELiS topic will support transdisciplinary research to advance the design, modeling, fabrication, and manufacturing of engineered living systems to address societal needs as well as the associated ethical, legal, and social implications of using living systems as building blocks and components for next-generation sustainable engineering. More specifically, ELiS will seed and catalyze transformative and convergence research with the goal of creating living systems for sustainable engineering with a focus on three national/societal needs: Thread 1) a sustainable built environment, Thread 2) monitoring and surveillance for a safe built environment, and Thread 3) biomining for sustainable metal extraction and resource recovery. ELiS will also contribute to the development of the basic science and engineering knowledge needed to advance the respective missions of our Federal Partner Agencies including 1) NASA’s goals for sustainable space exploration and 2) the Defense Threat Reduction Agency (DTRA)’s goals for the development and deployment of enabling capabilities to understand the built environment, threats, and vulnerabilities.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
SpaceRef

Enhanced SBIRS GEO-6 Missile Warning Satellite Ready Early for 2022 Launch

He U.S. Space Force’s latest missile warning satellite is ready for launch, after finishing production nearly a month ahead of schedule. Lockheed Martin’s sixth Space Based Infrared System Geosynchronous Earth Orbit (SBIRS GEO-6) missile warning satellite is now in storage awaiting its expected launch in 2022. SBIRS GEO-6 is the second military space satellite built on Lockheed Martin’s modernized LM2100 Combat Bus™ -- an enhanced space vehicle that provides even greater resiliency and cyber-hardening against growing threats, as well as improved spacecraft power, propulsion and electronics.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
SpaceRef

Maxar Awarded G-EGD Contract Renewal for Mission-Ready Satellite Imagery by U.S. Government

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) (TSX:MAXR), a trusted partner and innovator in Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure, today announced it has been awarded an Option Year 2 contract renewal by the U.S. National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency (NGA) for the Global Enhanced GEOINT Delivery (G-EGD) program. The contract, which began September 1, 2021, is valued at $44 million. This is the second of three option years for the contract, which has a total value of up to $176M.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
SpaceRef

Voyager Space Announces Acquisition of Valley Tech Systems

Voyager Space (Voyager), a global leader in space exploration, today announced the acquisition of Valley Tech Systems (VTS), a technology company focused on developing controllable solid hypersonic propulsion and open architecture ISR (intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance) technologies. Voyager's acquisition of Valley Tech Systems highlights the company's intent to further expand its defense capabilities and apply these technologies to support Voyager Space's existing complementary capabilities and address customer demand across the defense and commercial sectors.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
bizwest.com

Intelligence agency funds Solid Power battery R&D

LOUISVILLE — Solid Power Inc., the Louisville-based developer of all-solid-state batteries for electric vehicles, has inked a $12.5-million contract from United States intelligence agency Intelligence Advanced Research Projects Activity (IARPA) to research and develop nickel- and cobalt-free all-solid-state battery cells. BizWest presents Business Forum featuring Michael Dubin - founder and...
LOUISVILLE, CO
tamu.edu

National Security Agency Sponsors 2021 Aggies Invent

For the first time in nearly two years, Texas A&M University engineering students gathered in person for Aggies Invent. Sponsored by the National Security Agency (NSA), this 48-hour design competition enabled students from all educational backgrounds to form teams and develop solutions for pressing societal issues. With the common theme...
COLLEGES
SpaceRef

Capella Space to Expand Federal Team with New Vice President and General Manager of U.S. Government Services

Capella Space, an information services company that provides high-quality, high-speed Earth observation data on demand, today announced the appointment of Amy Hopkins as vice president and general manager of its U.S. government services. Hopkins joins a growing team of industry experts as customer demand grows for Capella's high-resolution, high-quality synthetic aperture radar (SAR) data.
BUSINESS
SpaceRef

Aistech Space and OrbAstro Announce Service Agreement for 6U Satellite Mission Monitoring Environmental Threats with Thermal Infrared Imager

Aistech Space SL (Aistech), a high-resolution thermal imaging service provider, has signed a contract with Orbital Astronautics Ltd (OrbAstro), a satellite and in-orbit service provider, to fly its first Guardian mission scheduled for launch in Q4 2021 onboard a SpaceX dedicated rideshare mission. The OrbAstro ORB-6 satellite platform (6U-class) will host an Aistech multi-spectral imaging payload to commence commercial services addressing markets linked to environmental sustainability.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
SpaceRef

NASA Issues Contracts to Mature Electrified Aircraft Propulsion Technologies

NASA has selected two U.S. companies to support its Electric Powertrain Flight Demonstration (EPFD) that will rapidly mature Electrified Aircraft Propulsion (EAP) technologies through ground and flight demonstrations. Through the EPFD program, NASA seeks to introduce EAP technologies to U.S. aviation fleets no later than 2035, supporting short-range and regional...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
parabolicarc.com

National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency Launches Phase 4a of MagQuest Challenge on HeroX to Advance NASA’s Ability to Measure Earth’s Magnetic Field

Millions of Dollars to Help Accelerate Novel Approaches to Geomagnetic Data Collection for the World Magnetic Model. SPRINGFIELD, Va., September 28, 2021 (HeroX PR) — The National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency (NGA) just launched the Demonstration Phase (Phase 4a) of its MagQuest Challenge to develop novel data collection approaches for the World Magnetic Model.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
rubbernews.com

U.S. Defense Logistics Agency extends Avon body armor contract

MELKSHAM, England – The U.S. Defense Logistics Agency (DLA) has extended its body armor contract with Avon Protection for one year. The move is the first of two one-year extension options under the DLA's enhanced small arms protective inserts (ESAPI) body armor contract, the U.K. manufacturer announced Sept. 24. The...
AVON, OH
SpaceRef

The Aerospace Corporation UK Ltd is Awarded £3M Contract by UK Space Agency

The Aerospace Corporation (Aerospace) announced today that its wholly owned UK subsidiary, The Aerospace Corporation UK Ltd (Aerospace UK), was awarded a two-year, 3 million contract by the UK Space Agency (UKSA) to provide technical and policy support. Specifically, Aerospace UK will provide UKSA with independent technical expertise and specialist...
AGRICULTURE

