US stem cell clinics boomed while FDA paused crackdown

By MATTHEW PERRONE
harrisondaily.com
 6 days ago

WASHINGTON (AP) — Hundreds of clinics pushing unproven stem cell procedures caught a big break from the U.S. government in 2017: They would have three years to show that their questionable ….

harrisondaily.com

Comments / 0

eturbonews.com

CDC issued an urgent message for any American vaccinated with Pfizer

US President Biden and medical professionals in the United States had different announcements in regards to a third COVID-19 booster shot Today the Center for Disease Control and Prevention in the United States released an exact recommendation for the booster shot today, at least for the Pfizer vaccine. Today, CDC...
PHARMACEUTICALS
harrisondaily.com

J&J seeks US clearance for COVID-19 vaccine booster doses

WASHINGTON (AP) — Johnson & Johnson asked the Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday to allow extra shots of its COVID-19 vaccine as the U.S. government moves toward expanding its booster campaign …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and...
INDUSTRY
harrisondaily.com

AstraZeneca asks FDA to authorize COVID antibody treatment

LONDON (AP) — AstraZeneca, the drugmaker that developed one of the first COVID-19 vaccines, has asked the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to authorize the emergency use of a first-of-a-kind …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website....
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stem Cell#Clinics#Crackdown#Ap
Nature.com

Reversing blindness with stem cells

Regenerative therapies for the eyes could help to save vision in people with glaucoma, macular degeneration and damaged corneas. Neil Savage is a freelance writer in Lowell, Massachusetts. You have full access to this article via your institution. Nick Karufeh celebrated US Independence Day last year with his family, by...
CANCER
Best Life

Don't Eat Anything Made by This Company Right Now, FDA Says

The food products were held "under insanitary conditions," the agency says. When you buy something from the grocery store or order it online, as long as the packaging is sealed tightly and appears to be untampered with, you probably tend to trust that whatever is inside the box, bottle, can, or container is safe to consume. What you likely try not to think too much about are the conditions in which the products are made. With one food company, that's become impossible now that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced that they seized all of their products due to an infestation at their warehouse. Read on to find out which items you may need to toss from your kitchen as a result of the news.
HEALTH
Valley News

Experts tell FDA vaccines ‘harm more people than they save,’ but NIH director believes boosters will be approved in coming weeks

Megan Redshaw The Daily Caller National Institutes of Health Director Dr. Francis Collins said he would be “surprised” if COVID booster shots were not recommended for other Americans in the upcoming weeks even after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s advisory committee on Sept. 17 overwhelmingly rejected a proposal to distribute booster shots of Pfizer and BioNTech’s COVID vaccine to the general public. The FDA’s Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee (VRBPAC) recommended the agency approve Pfizer’s application for boosters only for people 65 and older and certain high-risk populations. In a conversation with “Fox News Sunday,” Collins dismissed the FDA’s decision as being subject to change upon further review of the science. “I.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Best Life

This Is When the Delta Surge Will End in the U.S., Virus Expert Says

The Delta variant dashed many people's hopes about the pandemic ending quickly when its spread caused a major summer surge. The highly contagious strain erased much of the progress made after the winter peak and even brought back safety protocols such as mask mandates in some places. But according to Scott Gottlieb, MD, former Food and Drug Administration (FDA) commissioner, the U.S. will likely finally see the end of the Delta surge before too long. Read on to see when he believes the outbreak will come under control.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Connecticut Post

Researching the Safety and Effectiveness of Stem Cells to Treat 'Long Covid'

A representative from CNN reached out to us recently with some questions about stem cells as a potential treatment for so-called “long Covid.” As they were working on their story, they learned about an interventional clinical trial BioXcellerator has designed to study stem-cell therapy as a possible treatment for Covid-19.
MEDICAL SCIENCE
harrisondaily.com

Workers at all of Kellogg's U.S. cereal plants go on strike

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Work at all of the Kellogg Company's U.S. cereal plants came to a halt Tuesday as roughly 1,400 workers went on strike, but it wasn't immediately clear how much the supply of …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently...
LABOR ISSUES
EatThis

Delta Symptoms Usually Appear in This Order

The COVID-19 pandemic has been unpredictable from the start: Few epidemiologists could have envisioned this is where we'd be, more than 18 months in. But a year and a half of study has enabled scientists to learn about the virus's patterns, particularly when it comes to initial symptoms. This is the latest research about the order in which those first physical signs appear. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Gave This Warning to People Who Got Moderna or J&J

On Friday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) Advisory Committee ruled that booster shots are not recommended for the average person, only those who are 65 and older and those who are immunocompromised or otherwise high risk for a severe case of COVID-19. However, the FDA was only reviewing data from Pfizer, which means if you got your initial shots from Moderna or Johnson & Johnson, you still have to wait to get your booster. As a result, Anthony Fauci, MD, the White House's chief COVID-19 adviser, recently voiced concern that some people are not following that advice. Even if you are over 65 or high risk, if you've been fully vaccinated with the Moderna vaccine or the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, you should not go out and get a Pfizer booster, Fauci said while on CNN's State of the Union on Sept. 19.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

If You Use This Medication, Stop Immediately, FDA Says

Getting a new prescription from your doctor can be both a relief and nerve-racking at once. While you're hopeful it will help with the condition it's supposed to treat, you may also find yourself nervous about the potential side effects associated with your new medication. In the case of one particular medication, those prescribed it have extra reason for concern, now that the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) is recommending that anyone who takes it stop immediately due to the health risk it presents. Read on to find out if your medication could be putting you in harm's way.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Cosmos

Why are there so many vaccinated people in hospital?

It may be confronting to hear there are more vaccinated people than unvaccinated people in hospital – but it’s actually a good thing. Right now, it looks like there has been an increase in the number of people hospitalised with COVID-19 – even though they’re fully vaccinated. This is particularly...
WORLD
washingtonnewsday.com

COVID vaccine allegedly contains a “living organism with tentacles,” according to a Republican lawmaker from New Hampshire.

New Hampshire GOP Lawmaker Claims COVID Vaccine Contains ‘Living Organism’ With Tentacles’. The COVID vaccination, according to a 79-year-old Republican state representative from New Hampshire, has “living organisms with tentacles.” No, it doesn’t. Representative Ken Weyler, who has served in the state House for 30 years, recently sent his congressional...
U.S. POLITICS
hngn.com

Worth $1,100 Stimulus Check Coming Tomorrow To Some Americans; Here's What More To Expect

Three government stimulus payments helped millions of people handle basic costs and obligations during the pandemic. Families continue to suffer various problems as a result of the surge in delta variant cases and the loss of enhanced unemployment benefits. More than 2.9 million people have signed a petition demanding that all Americans get $2,000 recurring stimulus checks.
U.S. POLITICS

