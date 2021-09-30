CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
An auto-pedestrian crash killed a man on Interstate 80 in El Sobrante area (El Sobrante, CA)

On Tuesday evening, a man lost his life after being hit by a vehicle on Interstate Highway 80 near the Richmond Parkway.

As per the initial information, the fatal incident took place along westbound I-80, just east of the Richmond Parkway in the Tara Hills/El Sobrante area. At about 8:54 p.m., CHP units actively responded to the scene on reports of an accident involving a vehicle and a pedestrian.

September 30, 2021

