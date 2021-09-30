Tech Repair Leader uBreakiFix® Opens Newest Location in Newport News
UBreakiFix Rescues Tech with Fast Fixes on Phones, Tablets, Laptops, and More. September 30, 2021 // Franchising.com // NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - Leading tech repair provider uBreakiFix® by Asurion has opened its newest franchise location in Newport News at 12551 Jefferson Avenue in the Jefferson Commons Shopping Center. The store offers professional repair services for anything with a power button, from smartphones, tablets, and computers to game consoles, smart speakers, and drones—and everything in between.www.franchising.com
Comments / 0