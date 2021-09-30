CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

Tech Repair Leader uBreakiFix® Opens Newest Location in Newport News

By uBreakiFix
franchising.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUBreakiFix Rescues Tech with Fast Fixes on Phones, Tablets, Laptops, and More. September 30, 2021 // Franchising.com // NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - Leading tech repair provider uBreakiFix® by Asurion has opened its newest franchise location in Newport News at 12551 Jefferson Avenue in the Jefferson Commons Shopping Center. The store offers professional repair services for anything with a power button, from smartphones, tablets, and computers to game consoles, smart speakers, and drones—and everything in between.

www.franchising.com

Comments / 0

Related
WAVY News 10

Celebrate Healthcare hosting testing, vaccine clinics in Hampton and Newport News on Friday

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — On September 23, Celebrate Healthcare is set to host a series of COVID-19 vaccine and testing clinics in Hampton and Newport News. “With the increase in COVID-19 cases, it’s time to return to community testings to include Vaccine clinic,” said Gaylene Kanoyton, President of Celebrate Healthcare LLC. “Its not easy to get a COVID test without barriers especially for the underserved population.”
HAMPTON, VA
9to5Google

Your Pixel and Galaxy repair store is now Asurion Tech Repair and Solutions

Long-time provider of official Google Pixel and Samsung Galaxy repairs in the US, uBreakiFix is getting rebranded to Asurion Tech Repair and Solutions. Since the launch of the Pixel lineup, uBreakiFix has been one of the only official outlets for repairs in the US, outside of sending your phone back to Google. The partnership has continued all the way through to the Pixel 5, with uBreakiFix offering same-day repairs for those phones in most locations. Samsung wasn’t far behind, partnering with uBreakiFix for official repairs since 2018.
CELL PHONES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
wfft.com

Panda Express opens newest Fort Wayne location on East Dupont road

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — The newest Panda Express restaurant opened its doors on Fort Wayne's north side earlier this month. With the opening of the Fort Wayne location at 4589 E. Dupont Rd., the company says there are opportunities and career paths for employees in all levels of management. At the...
FORT WAYNE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ubreakifix#Smartphone#Tech Repair#Newport News#Ubreakifix District#Ubreakifix Newport News
franchising.com

Del Taco Expands Southeast Footprint with First North Carolina Deal

Continues Growth Trajectory for the Brand Throughout the Southeast Region. October 06, 2021 // Franchising.com // Lake Forest, Calif. - Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ: TACO), the nation’s second largest Mexican quick service restaurant*, has signed a deal with successful North Carolina-based franchise group, Ram Restaurants Inc. (“Ram Restaurants”) to open five units within the Raleigh and Durham areas. The deal, expected to bring Del Taco restaurants to North Carolina for the first time, comes only weeks after Del Taco announced a development agreement for Southern Virginia.
LAKE FOREST, CA
Richmond.com

82 Sweetbriar Dr, Newport News, VA 23606

Come see this beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 full bath Brick Rancher located in sought after Glendale area . This home has been nicely renovated with great updates and freshly painted, some features include a large Living Room with beautiful hardwood floors and a brick fireplace, a great Kitchen that has new appliances including an in-counter stove and oven plus resurfaced counter tops , professionally painted cabinets, new sink and a slick faucet. Other fabulous features include a concrete driveway, 1-car attached garage, a fenced-in rear yard, rear deck and patio for those evenings with the family. Priced very competitively, this home will sell quick we expect, so get over here quick.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
pymnts

Fiserv to Open Location in New Jersey

Global FinTech Fiserv on Wednesday (Sept. 29) announced it will open a new office in Berkeley Heights, New Jersey, expanding the company’s presence in the Garden State. In the process, the firm will adding about 2,000 jobs, mostly in tech-related positions. The new Fiserv location “will serve as a strategic...
BERKELEY HEIGHTS, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
Electronics
hamptonroadsmessenger.com

Register for Fall Classes with Newport News Instructional Programs

Fall is here, which means it’s time for new classes fromNewport News Instructional Programs! Between now and the beginning of October, check out their course listings and sign-up to learn a new skill or improve on an existing one. From painting and dance to music and fitness, there are instructional classes for every age and interest! Browse all class listings in theSeasonal Instructional Program Guide or by visitingActiveNet.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
franchising.com

CPR Cell Phone Repair Expands with New North Carolina Location

September 23, 2021 // Franchising.com // Independence, OH - CPR Cell Phone Repair is excited to announce the opening of the newest CPR franchise location. The network congratulates Bill Halford and Nimsi Hernandez on the opening of CPR Cell Phone Repair Shelby. “We are so excited to be opening a...
CELL PHONES
Daily Press

Newport News looks to fill positions in the public works department

Newport News needs to fill roughly 50 open positions in its public works department. The city is hosting two in-person job fairs — 1-5 p.m. Thursday and 9 a.m. to noon Friday — with on-site interviews at the Brittingham-Midtown Community Center at 570 McLawhorne Dr. “I don’t even know if I could put into words how important it is for us to staff the public works department with employees that ...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
hamptonroadsmessenger.com

Newport News Launches “On the Safe Side” Sleep Campaign

Too often, the tranquil scene of a sleeping baby can turn tragic. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS) is the cause for one out of three sudden unexpected infant deaths in the United States. Recent research also shows that unsafe bedding, such as soft or loose blankets in a baby’s sleep area, remains a leading cause of infant death. Since January of this year, there have been five infant deaths in Newport News attributed to unsafe sleeping arrangements.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
franchising.com

In Demand Technicians Fuel Fibrenew’s 200th U.S. Location and International Expansion

Sought-After Craftsmen called upon to address the ever-increasing leather, plastic and vinyl restoration needs. October 06, 2021 // Franchising.com // BLACK DIAMOND, Alberta - Fibrenew, known for its vast vinyl, leather and plastic repair and restoration services, has officially surpassed 200 mobile franchise units in the U.S. While there are over 270 Fibrenew franchisees all around the world, the domestic growth is a testament to the ongoing residential and commercial repair needs that allow independently owned and operated artisans the freedom to create their desired scheduled.
SMALL BUSINESS
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Are Banned From These Hotels, Starting Oct. 15

Hawaii has enacted some of the strictest restrictions throughout the pandemic, from a mandatory 14-day quarantine for anyone entering the islands before the vaccine rollout to the current 10-day quarantine for any unvaccinated people who won't get tested for COVID. Governor David Ige has been urging travelers to delay visiting, as Hawaii deals with an accelerated surge of COVID cases and a lack of available health care resources, and it's clear the state is not afraid to get tough on unvaccinated visitors. Now, Hawaii is becoming even less hospitable to tourists who haven't gotten their COVID shots, with many major hotels in the state cracking down on unvaccinated guests.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy