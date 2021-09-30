Tech Repair Leader uBreakiFix® Opens Newest Location in Newport News

Long-time provider of official Google Pixel and Samsung Galaxy repairs in the US, uBreakiFix is getting rebranded to Asurion Tech Repair and Solutions. Since the launch of the Pixel lineup, uBreakiFix has been one of the only official outlets for repairs in the US, outside of sending your phone back to Google. The partnership has continued all the way through to the Pixel 5, with uBreakiFix offering same-day repairs for those phones in most locations. Samsung wasn’t far behind, partnering with uBreakiFix for official repairs since 2018.

