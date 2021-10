In today’s best of, Mike opens the show reacting to the Eagles embarrassing loss to the Cowboys. He knows that Hurts and Sirianni are very young and inexperienced; but he thought they both looked scared of the moment last night. Mike also has trouble figuring out what the identity of this offense actually is (0:00-11:48). NBCSPhilly’s Dave Zangaro joins the show to discuss the Eagles’ disastrous loss last night (11:48-22:35). Sixers’ writer Rich Hofmann joins the show to discuss Sixers’ Media Day and the Ben Simmons dilemma (22:35-31:42).

