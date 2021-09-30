CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
PODCAST: A Colts Podcast Previews Colts vs. Dolphins Matchup

By Andrew Moore
HorseshoeHuddle
HorseshoeHuddle
 4 days ago

The Indianapolis Colts are heading down to Miami for a Week 4 showdown with the Dolphins this week.

The Colts currently sit at 0-3 and are desperate to get into the win column as their season may already hang in the balance.

The Dolphins are 1-2 after losing consecutive games and are quarterbacked by a former Colt who is looking for his revenge.

On Wednesday, Horseshoe Huddle analyst Andrew Moore and co-host Brandon Moses of A Colts Podcast were joined by Dolphins fan, and friend of the show, Tyler Deitering to get you set for this AFC matchup between two hungry teams. The guys covered all of the storylines leading up to kickoff, including if “Run the Damn Ball” will be the motto for the Colts this week, what we can expect out of Carson Wentz, will Jacoby Brissett have his revenge game against the Colts’ defense, and much more.

Brandon and Andrew also gave an update on the Pick’em Standings as we approach the quarter mark of the NFL season and gave their picks for the Week 4 slate of games.

The episode ends with an update on all the news around the NFL as well as "Bad Beats with Brandon" giving you the best betting picks for Sunday.

Stay tuned to A Colts Podcast all season long as the go-to for all Colts’ game previews and recaps throughout the year. Special guests and analysts will be featured to give you a comprehensive look at each Colts’ game of the 2021 season.

Have thoughts on the Colts' Week 4 matchup with the Dolphins? Drop a line in the comments section below letting us know how you feel!

Yardbarker

Colts’ DT Grover Stewart the X-Factor in Matchup Vs. Titans

As the Indianapolis Colts try to get their first win of the season this week against the Tennessee Titans, the conversation will once again be dominated by the quarterbacks. Will Carson Wentz be able to recover in time to play? Will Jacob Eason get the first start of his NFL career? Will we see Brett Hundley get some snaps on Sunday?
NFL
cbs4indy.com

Colts Blue Zone Podcast episode 162 ‘Blueprint for Beating the Titans’

INDIANAPOLIS — Whether or not Carson Wentz can suit up, the Indianapolis Colts must find a way to beat the Tennessee Titans if they’re going to avoid a 0-3 start. On this Thursday episode of the Colts Blue Zone Podcast, Mike Chappell, Dave Griffiths and Joe Hopkins begin the show with the latest injury updates.
NFL
HorseshoeHuddle

PODCAST: A Colts Podcast Recaps Colts Loss Vs. Rams

The Indianapolis Colts fall to 0-2 after a hard-fought loss to the Los Angeles Rams 27-24. The Colts made a valiant effort to come back and take the victory, but in the end, their mistakes were too much to overcome. On Monday, Horseshoe Huddle Analyst Andrew Moore and co-host Brandon...
NFL
chatsports.com

Colts Cover-2 Podcast: Colts drop to 0-2

Two games into the season, there’s not a lot to like about the way the Colts have played so far. IndyStar’s Colts beat writer, Joel A. Erickson, and Tucker Bitting of Pendleton, Ind., dive into the issues, trying to sift the problems that might be temporary, like the offensive line, from the problems that look like they’re going to give the Colts fits the entire season, like the lack of pass rush off of the edge.
NFL
Person
Carson Wentz
HorseshoeHuddle

Colts vs. Dolphins: Week 4 Wednesday Injury Report

The Indianapolis Colts limp into the fourth game of the season winless and looking for a break. This Sunday, they travel south to take on the host Miami Dolphins and a familiar face in quarterback Jacoby Brissett. The availability of some of the Colts' best players is up in the...
NFL
AthlonSports.com

Indianapolis Colts vs. Tennessee Titans Prediction and Preview

The Indianapolis Colts (0-2) travel south on I-65 to Music City this weekend to take on their AFC South rivals, the Tennessee Titans (1-1), on Sunday afternoon. The Titans are breathing a sigh of relief after last week's outstanding comeback win in Seattle in which they trailed by as much as 14 points in the fourth quarter. After six straight quarters of hapless football to start the season, the Tennessee offense finally clicked in the second half, especially the run game, to lead the Titans to an overtime win in one of the NFL's most raucous environments. Tennessee now has a chance to get a leg up in the division with a win at home over Indianapolis.
NFL
Indianapolis Colts

2021 Colts Fantasy Preview: Colts vs. Titans, Week 3

(Weekly positional rankings from FanDuel. Ranks as of Friday.) » Titans vs. QBs: 28th (22.1 FanDuel Fantasy Points/Game) With Wentz a game-time decision on Sunday, he's likely a risky play for fantasy football owners. But if Wentz does play, Tennessee's defense has been susceptible early in the season to opposing quarterbacks.
NFL
cbs4indy.com

Colts Blue Zone Podcast episode 163 ‘Can Colts Recover From 0-3 Start?’

INDIANAPOLIS — Can the Indianapolis Colts recover from a 0-3 start and still make the playoffs?. On the latest episode of the Colts Blue Zone Podcast, Mike Chappell and Joe Hopkins recap Indy’s loss to the Tennessee Titans (1:54), discuss takeaways (10:18) and provide an injury update (28:38). Follow the...
NFL
click orlando

Dolphins vs. Colts: How to watch, stream, listen

MIAMI – The Miami Dolphins look to end a two-game losing streak when the team hosts the Indianapolis Colts at 1 p.m. on Sunday. Which team is favored to win the game? Miami is a 2-point Las Vegas favorite. What is the total for the game? The total is set...
NFL
miamidolphins.com

Countdown to Kickoff | Indianapolis Colts vs Miami Dolphins

WATCH - TV AND LIVE STREAM. Television: CBS - to view a broadcast map, click here. Spero Dedes will provide play-by-play and Jay Feely will handle game analysis. Live Stream (Web and Mobile App): Fans will be able to watch games for FREE online through Dolphins.com on mobile web and the Dolphins app, as long as the user is within the CBS broadcast radius. Links to watch will be available at the start of the game on both platforms. The NFL app also offers free streams for viewers in the local market. Geographic and device restrictions apply. Local & primetime games only. Data charges may apply.
NFL
FanSided

Colts Game Sunday: Colts vs Dolphins odds and prediction for Week 4 NFL game

After falling to 0-3 this past Sunday, the Indianapolis Colts are officially trying to save their season. It must be infuriating for fans, because Week 3 was an extremely winnable game. We just can’t understand why Frank Reich decided to abandon the run, which was dominant, in favor of asking a hobbled Carson Wentz to carry the offense.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Colts rule out 5 starters vs. Dolphins in Week 4

RT Braden Smith (foot/thumb) DE Kwity Paye (hamstring) Nelson being ruled out snaps a streak of 51 consecutive starts for the three-time All-Pro. The Colts are going to be severely short-handed against the Dolphins and will be doing so with their backs against the wall. Looking to avoid an 0-4 start, the Colts will be leaning on injured quarterback Carson Wentz, who is still playing through two ankle sprains.
NFL
dolphinstalk.com

The Same Old Dolphins Show: Palardy Time (Colts Preview)

Aaron and Josh are back to preview an enormous early season AFC clash between the 0-3 Indianapolis Colts and the 1-2 Miami Dolphins. Both teams desperately need a win to get their season back on track. Can the Dolphins right the ship and keep the offensive momentum going from late in their Week 3 loss to Vegas? Can the defense bounce back against a beat up Colts team? All of this and more on a brand new episode of THE SAME OLD DOLPHINS SHOW!
NFL
247Sports

Jacoby Brissett: Miami Dolphins QB does not see matchup against Indianapolis Colts as 'revenge game'

For the last four seasons of his career, Jacoby Brissett was a familiar face to Indianapolis Colts fans, specifically during the 2017 and 2019 seasons when he started 15 games each for the franchise. But as the Colts prepare to face the Miami Dolphins this weekend, Brissett is on the other sideline and is the quarterback Indianapolis has to prepare to stop. While it is a reunion with his former team, Brissett said that there is no “revenge game” factor coming into this matchup.
NFL
The Phinsider

Colts vs Dolphins 2021 Week 4 television coverage

The Miami Dolphins return home this weekend to host the Indianapolis Colts in the 2021 NFL regular season’s Week 4 slate of games. A game featuring the 1-2 Dolphins against the 0-3 Colts is not exactly a huge draw, and this week’s broadcast map via 506Sports.com shows that. This week’s...
NFL
The Ledger

How to watch Miami Dolphins vs. Indianapolis Colts on television, live streaming

The Miami Dolphins are staring at a crossroads of sorts this week. Though they came back against the Las Vegas Raiders, the Dolphins came up short in a 31-28 loss and are now 1-2. Now Miami is hoping to turn things around before the schedule ahead, which features the Buccaneers, Bills (again) and Ravens as the biggest roadblocks, turns on them.
NFL
