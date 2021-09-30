An innovative visionary who channels past and present

When Darke County Center for the Arts presents Shaun Johnson and his Big Band Experience at Henry St. Clair Memorial Hall in Greenville this Saturday night, the organization will be fulfilling the expectations of music lovers from many eras and genres. The band’s sound, while based on music beloved by generations past, centers on innovation, ensuring that each performance is a unique, fresh experience appealing to fans of Frank Sinatra, Elvis Presley, and Michael Buble as well as followers of Brian Setzer, the Mavericks and Citizen Cope. Johnson’s website tells us he “indelibly stamps vocal jazz and swing with a contemporary punch,” and his high energy shows are filled with the comfortably familiar as well as the delightfully surprising, including original songs as well as some reimagined and ingeniously appealing numbers like the ”Spiderman Theme.”