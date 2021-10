Artistic expression is alive and well in Shelby, as dozens of artists currently have their creations on display at a local, longtime favorite restaurant there. The Pizza Factory, at 254 N. Michigan Ave., is hosting its first ever “Pizza My ‘Art” contest. Entries were accepted through Sept. 30, with voting now taking place online and at the store through the next two weeks, concluding Oct. 14.

SHELBY, MI ・ 20 HOURS AGO