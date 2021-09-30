Boxing bouts fixed at 2016 Olympics, investigation finds

The newly retired boxing legend Manny Pacquiao has officially launched his bid to become the next president of the Philippines. Pacquiao, who won titles in a record eight separate weight classes over his career, announced his boxing retirement this week—and, on Friday, he became the first person to file his candidacy to be the next president of the Philippines. According to Reuters, dozens of supporters gathered on the streets to celebrate his candidacy as he traveled to the registration building, with many of them waving banners that read “Fight, Pacman.” Wearing a face mask with a Philippines flag on it, Pacquiao told supporters: “My priority is to resolve the pandemic so we can drive the economy to recovery.” Sitting President Rodrigo Duterte, 76, can’t seek re-election under the country’s constitution, but plans to run in the vice-presidency race instead.

POLITICS ・ 4 DAYS AGO