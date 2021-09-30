Sunset Market Commentary
Some inflation readings of individual European countries today provided a taste of what to expect from the euro area wide figure tomorrow. French inflation accelerated from 2.4% y/y to 2.7% (vs 2.8% expected), matching the pace seen in 2011. Italian HICP fastened from 2.5% y/y to 3%, a 9-year high. In Germany, finally, prices rose a whopping record-breaking 4.1% y/y (vs 4% expected), up from 3.4%. Details are unavailable as of yet but what is clear is that the notion of “temporary” inflation needs another stretch into time. The eurozone figure tomorrow is estimated at 3.3%, which would be the strongest since September 2008. Today’s readings tilt the balance of risks in favour of a mild upward surprise which in turn spurs some market speculation on central bank action, even as Lagarde stuck to the temporary narrative at the ECB forum these past two days. German yields gapped higher at the open before paring gains soon thereafter along with a dwindling equity sentiment (EuroStoxx50 turned a 0.9% gain into a 0.3% loss). Slightly stronger-than-expected inflation later helped yields bottoming out again though on the back of real yields. The curve eventually bear steepens with changes varying from 3.1 to 3.6 bps at the long end of the curve. The 10y yield stays north of -0.20% resistance/support. US Treasuries outperform slightly. (Secondary) US jobless claims disappointed with a 362k increase vs a 330k consensus but largely went unnoticed. The curve steepens nonetheless, seeing yields change 0.8 bps (2y) over 2.4 bps (5y) to 3 bps (30y).www.actionforex.com
