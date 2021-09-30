CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Everett, MA

News In Briefs

By Independent Staff
everettindependent.com
 6 days ago

Mayor Carlo DeMaria and The Council on Aging are excited to announce a Holiday excursion to LaSalette Shrine in North Attleboro, Wednesday December 1, 2021. Our Silver Fox Luxury Coach departs the Stadium Parking lot at 9am. We will enjoy a scenic tour of fabulous Newport Rhode Island. Our first stop is at the famous Newport Play House for a delicious luncheon buffet and the side splitting comedy play, “A Christmas for Carol” Following the show, you will board the bus to the Beautiful LaSalette Shrine Christmas light display. Take in the beauty of this New England tradition. For additional information please call The Council on Aging at 617.394.2323. Reservations (October 25 through November 5) must be made in person at The Connolly Center, 90 Chelsea Street, Everett. Checks or Money orders should be made out to the city of Everett. Proof of vaccination is required, per Fox Tours.

